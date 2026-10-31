Creative Enzymes Expands Enzyme Discovery Services With Integrated Sample-To-Structure Workflow

MENAFN - GetNews)Creative Enzymes has expanded its Enzyme Discovery Service. The new services provide an integrated workflow from sample to structure. They leverage Creative Enzymes' high-throughput screening platform to identify enzyme-producing microorganisms, together with molecular and computational methodologies including next-generation sequencing (NGS), metagenomic library construction, and in silico structure and function prediction. Through this integrated workflow, researchers in pharmaceuticals and other industries are positioned to identify candidate enzymes more efficiently and reliably than with current tiered screening methodologies, and to rapidly advance them to synthesis and structure determination.

The demand for new enzymes is increasing in animal feed, biocatalysis, pharmaceuticals, and other chemical processing industries, where enzymes are being used to replace traditional chemical synthesis. Only a tiny fraction of all natural enzymes is employed industrially. The traditional discovery path for enzymes is laborious and has limited sensitivity. It includes sample collection and enrichment, culture, strain isolation and purification, primary and secondary screening, and confirmation. It is estimated that more than 80% of enzymes in nature are produced by microorganisms, with the remaining 20% produced by animals and plants. However, identifying the desired microorganism, strain, or gene within that abundance remains a continuing challenge. Creative Enzymes' Enzyme Screening services offer natural-source screening either as a complete service or as individual steps. They also provide genome-mining-based screening, in which enzyme activity is directly assessed and function is predicted, facilitating the direct and efficient identification of candidate enzymes.

Subsequently, Creative Enzymes carries out the synthesis and structural characterization of the candidates within the same workflow, thereby providing clients with validated enzymes rather than unconfirmed screening hits. Creative Enzymes' characterization services include determination of the primary structure of the enzymes, analysis of disulfide bonds, and determination of the three-dimensional structure. The company incorporates X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy, electron microscopy, mass spectrometry, and homology modeling into its services. Creative Enzymes states that the differentiating factor of its Enzyme Discovery Services is that it carries out sample preparation and analysis, thereby ensuring client convenience and saving time. The company claims to have strong collaborations in academia and industry, which facilitate the transfer and scale-up of its technologies to gram and ton scales, respectively, for research and industry.

“Our goal is to take the uncertainty out of enzyme discovery. Through the integration of advanced enzyme screening, bioinformatics, and structure determination in a single workflow, we have provided partners with the ability to move more confidently and rapidly from a soil sample or a database sequence to an industrially relevant, functional enzyme,” said Dr. Charles, Head of Purification Sciences at Creative Enzymes.

The enzyme discovery field has rapidly expanding applications ranging from animal feed and biocatalysts to pharmaceuticals and chemical processing, encompassing green chemistry and biotechnology in general. When assessing new biocatalysts, the practical value of an integrated discovery pipeline stems from reducing downstream failures. Activity confirmation at the screening level is complemented by identity confirmation at the characterization level and by scalability assessment prior to committing to large-scale production. Creative Enzymes states that its Enzyme Discovery Services and Enzyme Screening Platform are intended for research and industrial use only and are not to be used for personal medicinal purposes, although some food-grade enzymes are appropriate for product development in the food and allied industries.

About Creative Enzymes

Creative Enzymes is a New York-based biotechnology company providing enzymes, probiotics, extracts, coenzymes, and related products for research and industrial use, alongside custom enzyme engineering and manufacturing services. The company serves academic, commercial, and government laboratories worldwide.