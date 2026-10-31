Digestive Enzymes: The Hidden Key To Nutrient Absorption And Gut Health

MENAFN - GetNews)As modern diet and lifestyle trends contribute to inadequate enzyme activity, consumers focused on health and nutrition, along with nutrition professionals, are paying increasing attention to digestive enzymes. Creative Enzymes, Inc., an enzyme innovation company, today reaffirmed its focus on the health, diet and nutrition enzyme market, offering an array of digestive enzyme products that assist in applications ranging from common digestive discomfort to improvement in the bioavailability of nutrients.

According to the company, digestive enzymes help digest or break down the large molecules of proteins, fats and carbohydrates into smaller absorbable molecules, so that the body is able to use the nutrients for energy. If there is not adequate enzyme activity, even the healthiest of diets is ineffective.

Creative Enzymes noted that there are three main classes of digestive enzymes secreted in digestive juices, each specialized in digesting particular classes of nutrients. Amylases, the first class, are secreted in saliva and in pancreatic juice and begin the digestion of carbohydrates by initially breaking down complex carbohydrates (starch) into disaccharides such as maltose. The other two classes, proteases and lipases, help digest proteins and fats, respectively. Beyond digestion, enzymes assist in absorption; lactase, for example, helps break down the disaccharide lactose into the monosaccharides glucose and galactose for absorption.

The company further noted that the role of enzymes extends beyond digestion. Every cell in the body relies on 45 essential nutrients, and enzymes provide the key to unlocking them. Nutrients in food and supplements can only be used by the body if enzymes are present to release them. For example, phytase, when used as a supplement or in food processing, breaks down phytic acid, a compound that binds to essential minerals such as iron and zinc and blocks their absorption. Therefore, if phytic acid is broken down, the minerals become bioavailable, which is especially important for those on vegetarian and vegan diets. Bromelain and papain are plant proteolytic enzymes used for various digestive, anti-inflammatory and healing purposes, and are found in many aids and supplements for recovery and digestion.

Creative Enzymes also stated that enzymes in food industr have gone beyond dietary supplements, with the use of enzymes in food processing adapted for various applications. The food industry has adapted enzymes for various applications, including the use of amylases to enhance shelf life and improve the texture of baked goods, and the use of proteases and peptidases to increase the solubility of protein and speed up its absorption in sports nutrition.

"Enzyme activity is often overlooked until digestion becomes a challenge," said Dr. Charles, Head of Purification Sciences at Creative Enzymes. "For individuals with compromised digestive systems, specific dietary restrictions, or age-related declines in enzyme production, supplemental enzymes can make a meaningful difference in how efficiently the body extracts and utilizes nutrients. Our goal is to make that science accessible, and to support formulators with enzymes that are both effective and backed by rigorous quality standards."

According to Creative Enzymes, these formulations address far more than everyday digestive discomfort. Individuals with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency benefit significantly from targeted enzyme supplementation, while synergistic combinations of probiotics and enzymes enhance gut health. Proteases and plant-derived enzymes like bromelain and papain are also incorporated into formulations for joint and muscle health, leveraging their anti-inflammatory properties.

About Creative Enzymes

Creative Enzymes, Inc. is an enzyme innovation company offering a wide range of high-quality enzymes tailored for health, diet and nutrition applications. To explore the complete portfolio of health, diet and nutrition solutions, visit Creative Enzymes or contact the team at....