Michigan's Last Chapter Coffee Strikes Triple Gold At National Coffee Competition

MENAFN - GetNews)"Gold Medal Winner LastChapter Coffee, Cinnabun"The article presents Michigan-based Last Chapter Coffee as a three-gold-ribbon winner: Best Flavored Coffee for Cinnabun, Best Single Origin for Peru, and Best in Class for the highest overall score. It highlights S'mores, Cowboy Blend, and Dubai Chocolate, positioning the brand as a rising premium choice for people serious about their coffee.

Clinton Township, Michigan - October 31, 2026 -

Last Chapter Coffee has a new chapter to celebrate-and this one comes with three gold ribbons.

The Michigan-based coffee brand delivered a standout performance at the National Artisan Coffee Awards, earning Best Flavored Coffee for Cinnabun, Best Single Origin for Peru Single Origin, and Best in Class for the highest combined point total across all categories.

The triple-gold finish puts Last Chapter Coffee in the national spotlight, bringing fresh attention to a brand built for people who take their coffee seriously.

Leading its flavored lineup, Cinnabun captured gold with a warm, bakery-inspired aroma and a rich cinnamon character. Judges praised the balance between its inviting flavor and the coffee underneath-a combination that has also made it one of the brand's best-selling selections.

Its Peru Single Origin earned a separate gold ribbon for a balanced, expressive cup. The award highlighted another side of Last Chapter's collection, giving customers who enjoy exploring a coffee's individual character a winning selection of their own.

The third ribbon recognized the brand's performance throughout the competition. With the most points overall across all categories, Last Chapter Coffee secured the Best in Class title, adding an overall distinction to its two individual coffee wins.

That breadth is becoming a signature of the trending Michigan brand.

Its collection includes dessert-inspired favorites such as S'mores and Dubai Chocolate, alongside selections including Cowboy Blend and its award-winning Peru Single Origin. The range gives customers plenty to explore, whether they reach for a familiar morning favorite or open something different for the weekend.

For Last Chapter Coffee, high-end coffee should make an impression from the moment the bag opens to the final sip. Its growing collection speaks to customers who care about aroma, flavor, and the small daily ritual of brewing a cup worth slowing down for.

Three gold ribbons now give those customers another reason to pay attention-and give a Michigan coffee brand a national story to tell.

Last Chapter Coffee. Every cup tells a story. This one starts with gold.

About Last Chapter Coffee

Founded in 2025 Last Chapter Coffee is a Michigan-based company offering premium flavored coffees, distinctive blends, and single-origin selections. The company's mission is to bring exceptional flavor and quality to people who take their coffee seriously. Guided by its motto,“Every cup tells a story,” Last Chapter Coffee aims to make the daily coffee ritual something worth savoring.