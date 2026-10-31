Woodbridge VA Immigration Lawyer Marianela Uribe Leads USG Law Group's Family Petition And Asylum Practice

MENAFN - GetNews) Woodbridge VA immigration lawyer Marianela Uribe leads USG Law Group, which represents families across Northern Virginia, Maryland and D.C. in family petitions, asylum, green cards and removal defense.

WOODBRIDGE, VA - October 31, 2026 - Immigration lawyer Marianela Uribe, owner and lead attorney of USG Law Group LLC in Woodbridge, Virginia, leads a practice focused on family-based petitions, asylum, green cards and removal defense for immigrant families. Ms. Uribe practiced law in Bolivia before moving to the United States, where she rebuilt her legal career from the beginning and was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 2026, adding Virginia to her existing admission in Maryland. The firm serves clients throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.

For families in Prince William County and the surrounding region, that background shapes how the firm works. Marianela Uribe is admitted to practice law in Maryland and Virginia. The practice covers family-based petitions, adjustment of status, asylum, removal defense before the immigration courts, waivers, naturalization and humanitarian cases, including petitions under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and U and T visas.

"I know what it is to start over in a new country," said Marianela Uribe, owner and lead attorney of USG Law Group. "I was a lawyer in Bolivia, and when I came to the United States I had to earn that again, one degree and one bar exam at a time. Our clients are doing something just as hard. My job is to explain their options clearly, in the language they are most comfortable in, and to walk the process with them."

Ms. Uribe earned her first law degree in Bolivia in 1999 and spent six years as in-house counsel there before moving to the United States. In the U.S. she completed three master of laws (LL.M.) degrees and then a Juris Doctor, graduating cum laude from American University Washington College of Law in 2019. She was admitted in Maryland and, in 2026, in Virginia, and has focused on immigration law since 2021. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) and the Virginia State Bar.

Marianela Uribe leads the firm's immigration practice, supported by Senior Paralegal Sandra Leiva and USCIS Practice Manager Gissel“Gigi” Mejia. Clients can work with the firm in English or Spanish from their first call.

USG Law Group's office is at 3102 Golansky Blvd, Suite 201, in Woodbridge, and the firm meets clients in person and by video. It serves Woodbridge, Annandale, Springfield, Winchester and Richmond in Virginia, Baltimore and Annapolis in Maryland, and the District of Columbia. The firm's bilingual website publishes its practice-area information in English and Spanish at usglawgroup.

More information about USG Law Group and its immigration services is available at usglawgroup or by calling (301) 744-0458.

About USG Law Group LLC

USG Law Group LLC is a bilingual immigration law firm in Woodbridge, Virginia, led by attorney Marianela Uribe, who is admitted in Virginia and Maryland. The firm represents immigrant families in family-based petitions, adjustment of status, asylum, removal defense, waivers, naturalization and humanitarian cases before USCIS and the immigration courts, serving Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., in English and Spanish.

Media contact

USG Law Group

3102 Golansky Blvd, Suite 201

Woodbridge, VA 22192

(301) 744-0458

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