Academystay Passes 20,000 Safe Nights, Two Years After Welcoming Its First Student

MENAFN - GetNews)"The courtyard at AcademySTAY's Sacramento campus, where the nonprofit has provided more than 20,000 safe nights of housing to young adults transitioning from foster care. (Photo: AcademySTAY)"AcademySTAY, a Sacramento nonprofit housing young adults transitioning from foster care, has passed 20,000 safe nights since its first student moved in on October 2, 2024. A safe night is one night of housing provided to one student. Since opening, 92 young adults have lived at AcademySTAY, and 50 students live on campus today. The release includes quotes from founder and executive director Jenny Davidson and students Johnny Hieu and Nyna Bel.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - October 31, 2026 - AcademySTAY, a Sacramento nonprofit providing housing and wraparound support for young adults ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of the foster care system, has provided more than 20,000 safe nights since its first student moved in on October 2, 2024.

AcademySTAY counts a safe night as one night of housing provided to one student. Since opening, 92 young adults have lived at AcademySTAY, and 50 students live on campus today.

“When I think about 20,000 safe nights, I don't see a number,” said Jenny Davidson, Founder and Executive Director of AcademySTAY.“I see young people sleeping safely, waking up with hope, studying for exams, building friendships, and discovering what they're capable of. For young adults who have experienced foster care, a safe home can change everything. We've provided 20,000 nights of stability, but what we're really building is a bridge to their futures.”

For students, the milestone is personal.“At AcademySTAY, a safe night means I can sleep knowing I'm in a stable environment as I start my journey,” said Johnny Hieu, a current AcademySTAY student.“Being able to focus on my goals and school without disruption has relieved a lot of tension and allowed me to concentrate on my career. Without a doubt, I wouldn't be thriving without the support of AcademySTAY.”

Nyna Bel, an AcademySTAY student, described what safety means to her.“Especially as a woman, a safe night helps me know that I don't have to worry about being on the streets or in a dangerous situation where I can be taken advantage of,” she said.

Key facts



Organization: AcademySTAY, a Sacramento, California nonprofit and 501(c)(3).

Who it serves: young adults ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of the foster care system.

Milestone: more than 20,000 safe nights. A safe night is one night of housing provided to one student.

First student moved in: October 2, 2024.

To date: 92 young adults have lived at AcademySTAY, and 50 students live on campus today. Graduations: 16 students have graduated from college, a certificate program, or a trade program since opening.



Students live in furnished apartments with the support of an on-site licensed clinical social worker and a staff team focused on helping each young person build an independent life.

Education is part of the program: students pursue school or career training while they live at AcademySTAY. Since the campus opened, 16 students have graduated from college, a certificate program, or a trade program.

AcademySTAY is supported by individuals, businesses, foundations, and community partners across the Sacramento region. Read more about the milestone at academystay/post/20000-safe-nights. To schedule a campus tour or give, visit academystay.

About AcademySTAY

AcademySTAY is a Sacramento nonprofit that provides safe, stable housing and wraparound support for young adults ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of the foster care system. Founded in March 2023, AcademySTAY opened its campus in October 2024 and welcomed its first student on October 2 of that year. Today, 50 students live on campus in furnished apartments, with the support of an on-site licensed clinical social worker and a staff team focused on helping each student build an independent life. AcademySTAY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by individuals, businesses, foundations, and community partners. Learn more at academystay.

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