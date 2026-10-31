KG Entertainment Launches Theatrical Licensing Initiative For Original Stage Productions

MENAFN - GetNews)Cast members perform in KG Entertainment's The Liberty Belles, an original comedy with music now available for theatrical licensing. New York-based company offers original comedies, dramas, and music-filled productions with manageable staging requirements, affordable licensing, and room for practical customization.

New York City, United States - October 31, 2026 - KG Entertainment (KGE) has launched a theatrical licensing initiative that will make its growing catalog of original stage productions available to professional, regional, community, college, and educational theater organizations.

The initiative brings together the complementary experience of KG Entertainment co-owners Carolyn Kennedy-Graupner and Peter Graupner. Carolyn is a stage director, actor, playwright, producer and teacher whose work spans five decades. Peter is a Directors Guild of America First Assistant Director and production professional whose career encompasses 85+ TV and film indie and major studio credits, heralding experience in scheduling, coordination, on-set logistics, and filmmaking process.

“Every theater has its own identity, audience, resources, and reasons for choosing a particular work,” said Carolyn Kennedy-Graupner, Managing Partner and Co-Owner of KG Entertainment.“We want to listen to the people planning those seasons and offer original productions that support their artistic goals without ignoring the realities of producing live theater.”

Original Theater Designed for Real-World Production

KG Entertainment's licensing initiative places particular emphasis on the relationship between creative storytelling and practical production requirements. KG Entertainment's catalog is being developed with the needs of producing organizations in mind. Cast size, scenic demands, royalty costs, audience interests, and available production resources all influence whether a play can successfully move from the page to the stage.

The company is introducing original works that give producers opportunities to offer audiences new experiences across a range of genres. The company's approach weighs factors that influence theatrical programming decisions, including cast size, scenic requirements, royalty costs, audience demographics, and the availability of production support.

By customizing licensing options, supporting marketing resources, and more, KGE will offer original theatrical content that's approachable for regional, community and educational organizations of varying production capabilities.

Introducing The Liberty Belles

One of the company's initial licensing offerings is designed for laughter and a poignant journey through a family's reunion that simultaneously celebrates America's extraordinary musical past. The Liberty Belles is an original, women-led comedy with music inspired by the American experience and traditions of the tumultuous 1940s.

Written for six women and one man, the production uses a single set and features more than 30 songs from the American Songbook. It combines vintage comedy, memorable characters, and timeless compositions in a format designed to be approachable and affordable for theaters sometimes challenged by the resources required for a large musical.

“Original work should not automatically mean unnecessary risk or overwhelming production demands,” said Kennedy-Graupner.“A theater should be able to introduce something new and affordable, so resources can also be directed to marketing and media that celebrates original content.”

A Catalog Spanning Multiple Genres

KG Entertainment is also developing works for audiences and organizations interested in drama, suspense, satire, and more contemporary subject matter.

Death of a Butterfly is an adult historical thriller set against the intersection of Hollywood and Washington during the 1960s. Written for three women and five men, the play examines ambition, influence, personal consequence, and the dangerous proximity of entertainment and political power.

Nobody's Fault, written for four women and six men, is a contemporary satirical comedy inspired by Carolyn Kennedy's forthcoming novel. The work uses humor to explore personal accountability, social behavior, and the impulse to blame someone else when life refuses to follow the expected script.

These productions reflect KG Entertainment's larger goal: to build a varied catalog of stories featuring new and compelling voices who utilize multiple genres to bring their perspectives on society, and our broader human condition, to life.

Building Relationships With Producing Organizations

KG Entertainment intends to support artistic directors, producers, executive directors, educators, and other season-planning decision-makers. The initiative will extend beyond providing scripts and collecting royalties. KG Entertainment will offer tangible resources that help participating organizations evaluate, produce, and promote each work.

“Live theater survives because people continue doing the difficult work of producing and marketing it,” Kennedy-Graupner said.“We want to become a useful partner to those organizations-not only when they are ready to license a play, but while they are considering what their audiences might want to experience next.”

About KG Entertainment

KG Entertainment is a New York-based theatrical development, production, consulting, and licensing company creating original works for professional, regional, community, college, and educational theater organizations.

The company is led by Carolyn Kennedy-Graupner, a stage director, actor, playwright, and producer, and Peter Graupner, a Directors Guild of America First Assistant Director and experienced production professional specializing in scheduling, logistics, departmental coordination, and on-set execution.

KG Entertainment develops original comedies, dramas, thrillers, satires, and music-filled productions with an emphasis on compelling storytelling, creative flexibility, practical production requirements, affordable licensing, and marketing materials support.

For additional information visit KG Entertainment, for its theatrical licensing initiative, and available productions.