Highspark Launches Hands-On AI Training For Singapore Teams And Relaunches Website With Free Presentation Tools

MENAFN - GetNews) New courses cover ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot and AI-assisted presentations, alongside expanded website and messaging services for B2B companies

SINGAPORE - October 31, 2026 - HighSpark, a Singapore presentation design and corporate training company, today announced a suite of practical generative AI courses for working teams and the relaunch of its website, highspark, with free tools and guides for business presenters.

The new AI courses are built around the tools teams already use at work. They include hands-on training in ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot, an AI at Work workshop for cross-functional teams, an AI for marketing course, and Power Presentations with AI, which applies AI to planning, writing and designing business presentations. Courses run from half a day to two days, in person or virtually, for groups of 8 to 20, and are tailored to each team's own work. Power Presentations with AI is HRDF claimable for companies in Malaysia. Course details are at highspark/training/gen-ai.

“We're seeing stronger demand from corporate clients and their teams to learn these new AI tools,” said Eugene Cheng, Managing Director of HighSpark.“They don't want cookie-cutter courses. They want programmes customised to them and built around their own use cases.”

The relaunched website adds free resources for professionals who present for a living, including an online Presentation Checklist that scores a deck before it goes out, a ChatGPT presentation prompt pack, and buyer's guides comparing corporate training, presentation training and public speaking courses in Singapore.

HighSpark has also expanded its consulting services for B2B companies, which now cover website design and messaging alongside presentation design, sales enablement, fundraising narratives and explainer videos.

Since 2013, HighSpark has trained more than 15,000 professionals from over 600 companies across Singapore and the region.

About HighSpark

HighSpark helps B2B brands with complex products use storytelling to win business. Its Singapore team provides presentation design, messaging, website and video services, and corporate training in presentation skills, storytelling, sales, leadership and generative AI. Learn more at highspark.