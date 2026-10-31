Swedish Embassy Launches 2026 Business Directory To Expand Bilateral Trade, Investment Vectors

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 31 (Petra) – The Embassy of Sweden in Amman officially launched the "Swedish-Jordanian Business Directory 2026" on Saturday, seeking to highlight Swedish commercial enterprises in the Kingdom, deepen bilateral trade flows, and facilitate joint ventures between private-sector players in both nations.

Participating in the launch ceremony and an open dialogue with corporate executives, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Eng. Yarub Qudah underscored the critical role of structured public-private consultation in eliminating regulatory bottlenecks, refining the domestic investment climate, and incentivizing cross-border partnerships.

Minister Qudah presented high-priority sovereign infrastructure projects to Swedish investors, emphasizing strategic national initiatives including the National Water Carrier Desalination Project, the National Railway Network, and the "Amra" New City Project. He also highlighted potential joint ventures tied to Syrian reconstruction efforts and their broader implications for regional economic recovery, urging Swedish firms to deploy their technical expertise across these strategic capital projects.

Swedish Ambassador to Jordan Maria Sargren emphasized that long-term institutional trust, quality assurance, and commercial innovation remain core operational pillars of Swedish business culture–qualities that complement Jordanian technical capabilities and local market knowledge.

The 2026 directory outlines Swedish economic footprint across critical sectors in Jordan, including healthcare, telecommunications, energy, water infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and consumer retail. Beyond corporate profiles and contact data, the publication contextualizes trade relations within broader bilateral milestones, digital innovation metrics, and cultural exchanges.

The Swedish-Jordanian Business Network was formally established in November 2022 during a State Visit by the King of Sweden to Jordan. Operating under the auspices of the Embassy, the network functions as an institutional platform for knowledge transfer and economic cooperation.

//Petra// AA