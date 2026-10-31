Oldest Evacuee From Oleshky Is 94, Lubinets Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“The moment we had all been waiting for: residents of Oleshky have crossed the border – the humanitarian mission has been successfully completed! <...> It seems that there is hardly anyone who has not been following this unprecedented and historic event. Behind every stage of this operation are the lives of people who have been waiting and hoping. The oldest evacuee is 94 years old, while the youngest is just over one year old!” the post said.

Lubinets stressed that it had been a difficult journey, from negotiations and agreeing on a ceasefire to delivering humanitarian aid directly to Oleshky and organizing the evacuation of civilians.

He thanked U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, whose support and direct involvement were instrumental in the successful implementation of the mission, as well as President Volodymyr Zelensky for his personal support and assistance at the highest level of government to the humanitarian initiative.

The Ombudsman also expressed special gratitude to David Arakhamia, Head of the parliamentary Servant of the People faction, and Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.

He also thanked the Defense Forces of Ukraine for responsibly adhering to the agreements reached and ensuring that the humanitarian mission could be carried out.

Lubinets recalled that the ceasefire would remain in effect until 22:59 on Sunday, November 1, and would be the longest ceasefire observed by both sides since 2022.

“What lies ahead is the chance to recover and finally breathe a sigh of relief after living in constant fear for their lives. We want the experience of Oleshky to be more than an isolated case. It could become the foundation for a new mechanism for responding to complex humanitarian crises,” he added.

Humanitarian mission fromarrives in Ukraine

As reported, on October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, returned to Ukrainian government-controlled territory.