Lubinets Announces Briefing To Detail Humanitarian Mission To Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Lubinets said this while speaking to journalists after the Ukrainian mission team and citizens evacuated from Oleshky arrived in Ukrainian government-controlled territory, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“I will tell you a lot on November 2, and I invite everyone. We will explain how we negotiated, what new information we established, and what we want to do in the future. There are many new details which, in my view, contributed to this positive outcome,” Lubinets said.

He shared some of his personal impressions of the mission with journalists. In particular, he noted that communication with Oleshky residents was in Ukrainian, and everyone responded in Ukrainian as well.

The Ombudsman noted that the first humanitarian mission of its kind is always extremely difficult.

“And the greatest responsibility is the people. As a representative of Ukraine, as a person who, for the first time since 2022, was both on the territory of the Russian Federation and in territory controlled by Russia, you have this feeling: 'You made it back – that's already good.' It is much harder when you are responsible not only for yourself but also for the people who trusted you, and for your colleagues who agreed to go with me. Can you imagine what their families were feeling? Ukrainian journalists who agreed to go. And the greatest responsibility comes when people approach you and ask: 'Will there be screening or not? Can we leave or can't we?'” Lubinets said.

According to him, many people complained that they had no documents, neither Ukrainian nor Russian, and were worried that this might prevent them from leaving for Ukrainian government-controlled territory.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman said the evacuees would first receive medical assistance, followed by social support, assistance with obtaining documents, and housing. He stressed that further social support would be provided by the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Lubinets said the mission was carried out with the coordination of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her team, as well as in coordination with the team of Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.

“It was not easy; I will share the details later. But it was precisely her physical presence alongside me [Lantratova's presence in Oleshky – ed.] that enabled us to return to Ukraine safely. I believe that the channel we established in coordination with Lantratova produced the first serious results, unexpectedly, I think, for everyone – for both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Even the U.S. side had not fully come to understand that this could happen. What happened today once again shows that if negotiations are pursued systematically and seriously, they can eventually lead to at least a brief lull,” Lubinets said.

Oldest evacuee fromis 94, Lubinets says

He recalled that the ceasefire in Oleshky remains in effect. There have been no violations since it began.

“Throughout the entire Kherson region, in all the regions through which this mission passes. The Chernihiv region is also covered by the agreement. I hope that the work we have done will continue in the future. We discussed this with Lantratova yesterday,” Lubinets said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 31, a Ukrainian delegation that had carried out a humanitarian mission to the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region, returned to Ukrainian government-controlled territory.