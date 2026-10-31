Kherson Authorities Warn Residents Of Possible Russian Provocations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kherson City Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko said this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“Messages and statements are appearing in the Russian information space that may indicate preparations for possible provocations. The enemy may use such information pretexts to violate the ceasefire,” Shanko wrote.

He recalled that the announced ceasefire began at 3:00 on October 27 and is to remain in effect until 22:59 on November 1, 2026. However, provocative messages have already appeared in enemy media.

The head of the City Military Administration stressed that the threat of Russian attacks remains even during a ceasefire.“Therefore, I urge residents of the Kherson community to be especially vigilant and cautious tomorrow, November 1,” Shanko said.

No ceasefire violations reported in Oleshky over past 75 hours – Lubinets

In particular, residents are advised to avoid places where large numbers of people gather; refrain from visiting“red zones” and areas with elevated risks; not ignore air-raid alerts or warnings of drone attacks; and avoid leaving safe locations unless absolutely necessary.

As reported, city life in Kherson has become more active following the ceasefire in the Oleshky area.