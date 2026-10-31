Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth Faces Renewed Impeachment Threat Ahead Of US Midterms

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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth could face renewed impeachment proceedings following the November 3 midterm elections, as criticism mounts over the war with Iran, controversies within the Pentagon and declining public support for President Donald Trump's administration.

According to Bloomberg, the possibility of launching another investigation into Hegseth has attracted support from lawmakers in both major US political parties.

The defense secretary is reportedly viewed by Democrats and some Republicans critical of Trump as one of the administration's most politically vulnerable senior officials.

The prolonged military confrontation with Iran, alongside internal disputes at the Pentagon, has intensified scrutiny of Hegseth's leadership.

Before joining the Trump administration, Hegseth worked in journalism and advocacy and had no previous experience holding elected political office.

His tenure at the Pentagon has been marked by personnel reductions, controversial public statements and confrontations with members of Congress, contributing to growing opposition among lawmakers.

Between 2025 and 2026, congressional representatives introduced three separate resolutions seeking Hegseth's impeachment.

However, with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, those initiatives had little prospect of advancing and were largely regarded as symbolic challenges to the administration.

The political calculations could change following the November elections, particularly if Democrats secure control of the House of Representatives.

Under the US Constitution, impeachment requires a simple majority in the House, while conviction and removal from office require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Consequently, even a Democratic victory in the midterms would not automatically guarantee Hegseth's removal, which would require substantial bipartisan support in the Senate.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has reportedly indicated that he is prepared to pursue impeachment proceedings against Hegseth for a fourth time.