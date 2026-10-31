What Mcdonald Charges Consumers For Mcrib Amid Lawsuit - A Look At The Chaotic History Of The Sandwich Full Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) McDonald's McRib sandwich is facing fresh scrutiny over its ingredients, price and distinctive rib-shaped appearance, with a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of misleading customers into believing they are paying for a premium pork-rib product. The legal challenge has gained momentum after a US federal judge declined to dismiss key claims in the case, allowing the dispute to proceed.

The lawsuit has put the price of the limited-time sandwich under the spotlight. According to the complaint, the McRib cost reportedly as much as $7.89 before tax at some US outlets, making it one of the most expensive single-item options on McDonald's menu when available. The plaintiffs said its premium pricing and limited availability reinforced the impression that it contained actual pork rib meat.

A separate price comparison by Mashed found that one McDonald's outlet was selling the sandwich for $5.99 this year, while a meal with fries and a drink cost $9.89. Prices, however, vary by restaurant and location. In 2010, the sandwich reportedly cost $2.69 on its own and $5.59 as a meal.

Why is McDonald's facing a lawsuit over McRib?

Four consumers from California, New York, Illinois and Washington DC filed the proposed class-action lawsuit in December 2025, alleging that McDonald's used the sandwich's name, advertising and rib-shaped patty to create the impression that it contained pork rib meat.

The complaint claims that the patty is made from restructured pork using lower-grade cuts, including shoulder, heart, tripe and stomach, rather than actual rib meat. The plaintiffs argued that customers would not have bought the sandwich, or would have paid less for it, had they known what it contained.

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The lawsuit described the use of the word“Rib” in the name and the patty's shape as misleading. McDonal 's, however, has rejected the allegations, saying the sandwich is made with 100% pork sourced from farmers and suppliers across the US.

In a statement according to AP, the company said the lawsuit“distorts the facts and many of the claims are inaccurate”. It also maintained:“We've always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

What did the US court say?

On October 30, US District Judge April Perry in Chicago rejected McDonald's request to dismiss the proposed class action in its entirety, although some claims were dismissed.

According to Reuters, the judge said it was premature to accept the company's argument that reasonable consumers would not expect the McRib to contain rib meat. She also noted that customers should not be expected to research the ingredients of a fast-food sandwich before buying it.

“Plaintiffs' proffered understanding of 'McRib' is not unreasonable or fanciful,” Perry wrote.

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The ruling does not establish that McDonald's misled customers or that the sandwich contains the ingredients alleged in the complaint. The case will continue, with the plaintiffs seeking accountability over the product's marketing.

The chaotic history of McDonald's McRib

The McRib has had an unusual journey since its debut in 1981. According to Business Insider, the sandwich was developed by McDonald's chef René Arend as an alternative during a chicken shortage that left some restaurants struggling to meet demand for Chicken McNuggets.

Made with boneless, restructured pork and shaped to resemble a rack of ribs, the sandwich was served with barbecue sauce, onions and pickles. Despite its launch, repeat sales were initially weak, and McDonald's removed it from menus in 1985.

Its subsequent returns helped turn it into one of the chain's most recognisable limited-time offerings. The sandwich developed a dedicated following, with fans tracking its availability and campaigning for its return. It reportedly sold 30 million units in 2007, demonstrating the commercial appeal of bringing it back periodically.

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McDonald's has also repeatedly promoted the sandwich's departures as farewell events. The chain held a McRib“Farewell Tour” in 2005, followed by another in 2006. It returned nationwide in 2020 for the first time since 2012, before the company announced another farewell tour in 2022.

That announcement did not mark the end of the sandwich. The McRib returned again in 2023, 2024 and 2025, with its recurring availability helping sustain interest among fans. In October 2026, McDonald's brought it back from October 27 for a limited period at select US locations, including cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Dallas.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has previously described it as“the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu”, using the popular acronym for“greatest of all time”. As per CBS News, during the 2022 farewell announcement, the company also left the door open for another return, saying,“Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a 'goodbye' but a 'see you later'."