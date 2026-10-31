Gehlot Says ACB Under Raj Govt Pressure, Raises Doubts Over Probe Against IAS Officer Shikhar Agarwal

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is under government pressure, raising doubts over the impartiality of its investigation into IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal's reported purchase of 40 villas and cottages from a single company.

He also claimed that a woman Additional Director General (ADG)-rank officer in the ACB functions as a "Super Director General (DG)" and influences the bureau's functioning.

Gehlot also questioned the impartiality of the ACB investigation into IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal, alleging that this woman officer of ADG rank exercises greater authority than the ACB DG functioning as a "Super DG".

He made these remarks while interacting with the media at the state Congress headquarters on Saturday.

Gehlot said that merely placing Agarwal under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) and initiating an ACB enquiry did not amount to meaningful action.

He added that the matter was still at the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) stage and questioned when it would be converted into an FIR.

"You have merely placed Shikhar Agarwal under APO and initiated an ACB enquiry. As long as the matter remains confined to a Preliminary Enquiry, nothing substantial will happen. They are still investigating whether a case can be made out or not," Gehlot said.

He added that despite the issue attracting widespread national media attention, the investigation had not progressed beyond the preliminary stage.

"When will FIR be registered? And once an FIR is registered, how will you proceed? How much pressure will be brought to bear on the ACB DG? The DG is already buckling under immense pressure," he said.

Alleging interference in the functioning of the ACB, Gehlot claimed that a woman officer of ADG rank wielded more authority than the DG himself.

"The ACB DG is a decent man. In the Mahesh Joshi case, when the investigating officer reportedly said there was no valid ground for an arrest, the DG was under so much pressure from above that he said, 'I don't know anything; there is pressure from above'," Gehlot alleged.

Referring to the woman ADG, the former Chief Minister said that she issued directions to other officers and reprimanded them, effectively exercising powers beyond her official position.

"She (woman ADG) is the one who issues orders, directs officers and scolds them. Cases are then made against people. I believe this female ADG has been appointed specifically to target certain individuals," he alleged.

Gehlot also claimed that the officer had been positioned to act against individuals whenever instructions were received from above.

He expressed concern that innocent people could be caught in the process.

He said the ACB DG and his predecessor were personally decent officers and that he maintained cordial relations with them.

However, Gehlot appealed to them to work independently and resist political pressure.

"I would be happy if anyone found guilty of corruption receives the maximum possible punishment. But officers must perform their duties without pressure. You have taken an oath as IPS officers, and you must uphold it," he said.

The former Chief Minister also referred to the alleged altercation involving the current Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, including claims of a slapping incident.

He said that the incident had taken place and added that those present should disclose what actually happened.

Gehlot alleged that the ACB was under the Chief Minister's control and said that the decision concerning the company in question had been taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

He claimed that Shikhar Agarwal, who was among the senior officers close to the Chief Minister, was present during the developments.

"Whether it was a scuffle, a slapping incident or something else, the Chief Minister himself should explain what happened. Alternatively, those who were present at the time, including this officer, Shikhar Agarwal, or Srivastava, who is now our IGP, should reveal the truth. How would I know what actually happened?" Gehlot said.

He also claimed that people within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government had also started acknowledging that an incident had taken place.

Gehlot also questioned the reported purchase of 40 villas and cottages for around Rs 6 crore, alleging that the properties were acquired at unusually low prices.

Referring to information he had recently received from a member of the seller's family, Gehlot claimed that individual properties could be sold for around Rs 15 lakh each.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the arrangement, the former Chief Minister said that villas reportedly worth nearly Rs 1 crore should also be made available to other people at the same price.

Lastly, he also gave a call to all to participate in the "Chalo Delhi" rally by the INDIA bloc on November 1.