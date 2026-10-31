Delhi BJP Slams Kejriwal For Fielding 'Tainted' Punjab Leader From Ludhiana Seat

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Saturday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for giving tickets to tainted candidates for Punjab Assembly elections.

Malhotra said Kejriwal is a leader who does not learn from his past mistakes and openly supports corruption.

He said that on Saturday, when Arvind Kejriwal released the list of candidates for the Punjab elections, he gave a ticket to Sanjeev Arora, who is accused in GST evasion cases, from Ludhiana.

The Delhi BJP President said that Kejriwal has backed a tainted leader like Arora just as he gave tickets to himself, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain despite facing financial allegations in multiple matters related to corruption in the National Capital.

Just as the people of Delhi defeated Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, who were facing financial allegations, similarly the people of Punjab will defeat Sanjeev Arora and most of the corrupt AAP MLAs, Malhotra said.

While releasing the Punjab list of AAP candidates, Kejriwal said that we will create a new record in 2027 as we did in 2022, said Malhotra.

The BJP leader said the people of Punjab gave AAP a record victory in 2022 by winning 91 out of 117 seats, and this time they will limit Kejriwal's party to nine seats and create a record of AAP's defeat.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised the INDIA bloc rally planned on Sunday.

Sharing a video clip on his social media account, Kapoor said,“For the past 15 days, claims have been made that 10 lakh people will come to Delhi. The BJP has held several rallies at Ramlila Maidan over the past 20-30 years, but we have never accommodated more than one lakh people without filling the adjoining roads.”

Wondering where Rahul Gandhi will accommodate 10 lakh people at Ramlila Maidan, Kapoor also criticised the INDIA Bloc for hurting the business community by calling for the protest ahead of Diwali.

“The last Sunday before Diwali is crucial for wholesale traders, as markets from Sadar Bazaar to Bhagirath Place and Khari Baoli to Nai Sadak remain open. Rahul Gandhi should tell us whether he will compensate traders for their losses,” said Kapoor.