Specially-Abled Zomato Agent Climbs Stairs To Deliver Order, Customer Cancels At Doorstep Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A video of a Zomato delivery person with a physical disability has gone viral on social media and has caused a lot of criticism after he claimed that a client canceled an order just as he reached their home. The delivery partner stated he had told the customer that he could not climb the stairs since there was no elevator but was requested to deliver.

The incident came to light after the delivery agent, who goes by the handle @handicapzomatorider on Instagram, published a video detailing his experience. He said he phoned the client before doing the delivery and told her it was hard for him to climb the stairs due of his condition.

But as per his version, the client asked if they were supposed to come down merely to pick up a Rs 50 package of Maggi. After the discussion, the delivery person took the trouble to climb up to the second story. In the footage, he is seen gingerly ascending the stairs with the food order. But when he got to the customer's door, he found that the order had been canceled previously.

Then he showed a snapshot of the canceled order, which showed that all his efforts had been in vain.

Watch Viral Video

He said in his post while sharing the video,“Customer Ke Ghar tak parcel leke gaya; customer ne order cancel kar Diya.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nihir_Rider (@handicapzomatorider)

How Did Social Media React?

The video has been seen more than 26.1 million times and has sparked thousands of social media users to respond to the delivery agent's ordeal. Many people voiced dissatisfaction over the purported lack of concern displayed toward someone trying to fulfill his professional obligations despite health constraints.

One user commented,“It just breaks my heart how people can be so insensitive and prioritise monetary power over humanity. We never know the other side of the story, but all we can do is understand and value people for their work, their efforts, their honesty and situations. I am really sorry, sir, that you have to go through all this."

Another person praised the delivery agent's determination, writing,“Handicap aap nahi vo hai, I'm so proud of you sir."

A third user called out the alleged behaviour, saying,“Seriously disgusting. Such people who lack basic empathy and compassion should be flagged on the app."