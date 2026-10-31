New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays Global, in partnership with indie-rock singer-songwriter Davey Harris, today officially announced the release of "The Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto," a rock-and-roll Bitcoin anthem commemorating the enduring legacy and cypherpunk roots of Bitcoin's creator. Born out of late-night jam sessions with the CryptoMondays community in New York City, the single marks a synthesis of Web3 culture, academic research, and mainstream music production.









Source: Dr. Josh Lange (left) and Davey Harris

Mainstream Heavyweight Production Meets Cypherpunk Heritage

Following a live debut under Bob Dylan's guitar at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square during Bitcoinpalooza, "The Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto" was brought to studio life by multi-platinum record producer Sean Myer (producer for Selena Gomez, Ava Max, and Demi Lovato) and mastered by Grammy-nominated audio engineer Mason“MdL” Levy (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5).

The album artwork pays homage to Bitcoin's cryptographic origins, featuring a glowing Bitcoin emblem set against binary code and an embedded hexadecimal inscription (5341544F534849204E414B414D4F544F), which decodes directly to "SATOSHI NAKAMOTO".

Grounded in Academic Research: "The Ghost Leadership of Satoshi"

The track's lyrical depth draws inspiration from forthcoming academic research by CryptoMondays Global host Dr. Josh Lange, titled "The Ghost Leadership of Satoshi Nakamoto" (scheduled for publication in 2027 by Emerald and the International Leadership Association). Dr. Lange's research presents evidence that "Satoshi Nakamoto" operated not as an isolated individual, but as a collaborative leadership team that catalyzed a global decentralized movement.

"From late-night NYC pub jams to Times Square and now to a platinum-grade studio release, this track embodies the playful yet deeply serious ethos of the Bitcoin community," said Dr. Josh Lange. "It celebrates the world's most elusive financial disruptor through pure rock-and-roll energy."

Exclusive Live Breakdown & Call to Action for CryptoMondays Zoom

CryptoMondays Zoom USA and global Web3 community members are invited to an exclusive live virtual session on Monday, November 4th at 1:00 PM EST via Luma. The event will feature Davey Harris and Dr. Josh Lange breaking down the track's production, unpacking the cypherpunk lyrics line-by-line with screen-shared lyrics, and discussing the journey from community jam to global anthem.

Robin Philip, coordinator of CryptoMondays Zoom says, "This track turns Bitcoin history into an unforgettable rock anthem. CryptoMondays Zoom USA is thrilled to bring our the legendary Dr. Josh and the global community together on November 4th to celebrate Satoshi's legacy."



Event: "The Legend of Satoshi Nakamoto" Exclusive Track Breakdown & Q&A

Date & Time: November 4th at 1:00 PM EST

Featured Guests: Davey Harris (Singer-Songwriter) & Dr. Josh Lange (CryptoMondays Global Host)

Format: Live Interactive Session on Luma featuring screen-shared lyrics, production deep-dive, and interactive Q&A Action Required: Click here to join us

About Davey Harris

Davey Harris is a founding member of indie-rock band The Tins, whose music has earned millions of streams and critical praise from USA Today and NME. His creative work spans the TEDx stage, the COP climate conference in Dubai, and Times Square performance venues. Harris frequently mixes art, activism, humor, and big ideas, creating original music supporting wildlife conservation and environmental causes.

About Dr. Josh Lange

Dr. Josh Lange has been an active contributor to the global Web3 ecosystem since 2016. He contributed to the ERC-1155 multi-utility token standard on Ethereum, hosts CryptoMondays Global across more than 100 events in 30 countries, and pioneers AI and tokenization literacy as author of The Aithority, founder of GetSmart Token, and creator of the alternate reality game Agents & Assets: The Resistance.

Socials Contacts - Davey Harris Instagram (@daveyharrisofficial) | Dr Josh X/Twitter (@langehigh)

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, weekly Thought Leadership on Zoom, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

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