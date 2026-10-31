As Federal Immigration Enforcement Intensifies, California Continues Connecting Families To Protections, Deepens New Efforts To Expand Legal Capacity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Immigration enforcement affects more than the person targeted for removal. It can create pain and costly consequences for children, families, small business owners and entire communities.

The 2026–27 state budget provides $193 million to support families with immigration-related services. This funding supports regional immigration services and more than doubles support for immigration-related legal services, with an expanded focus on building the capacity of nonprofit legal services and strategies to help Californians in ICE detention. These efforts aim to expand legal defense response to detentions, improve access to legal representation for Californians in immigration court, including a new“attorney of the day” pilot, increase legal capacity within rural underserved areas through immigration fellows, provide services for children, and advance a new pilot so more Californians have qualified legal support in the face of detention and deportation by expanding nonprofit legal capacity with trusted private immigration attorneys when nonprofits are at capacity.

Additionally, a new investment will continue the state's leadership on supporting farmworkers by providing dedicated free legal assistance to farmworkers and their families. This initiative will also partner with the Labor & Workforce Development Agency's worker outreach partners to maximize reach and collaboration, supporting more of this vulnerable workforce and their families.

By connecting legal representation with community-based outreach and education across various trusted messengers, California is helping people facing immigration challenges find qualified help, understand their options, assert their rights and make informed decisions for themselves and their loved ones. These efforts have protected Californians across the state.

“The ongoing raids carried out by immigration agents under this federal administration have caused fear and panic to spread throughout our communities,” said Senate President pro Tem Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara).“The California State Senate remains committed to protecting our communities from these unlawful operations by passing dozens of bills, including the No Kings Act, to hold these agencies accountable. The Legislature has also included resources for organizations that are dedicated to helping affected communities. Thank you to the Legislature, the Governor, and the Speaker for their continued partnership.”

“California has delivered millions of dollars in legal services for immigrant families, and we've made sure that help reaches every corner of the state, from the Central Coast to the Central Valley to the Inland Empire,” said Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Salinas).“When the Trump administration tries to tear families apart, we step in to keep kids and parents together. Every immigrant community deserves equal access to justice, and we're going to keep fighting until they have it.”

“As federal immigration agents have targeted Latino and immigrant communities, kidnapped longtime residents from their homes and workplaces, and spread fear throughout our state, the Latino Caucus has worked tirelessly to ensure that immigration services, know your rights information, and legal aid are available on the ground to support Californians impacted by draconian federal immigration enforcement,” said California Latino Legislative Caucus Chair Senator Lena Gonzalez.“We have been proud to work with the Governor and leadership in both houses to secure over $100 million for legal aid and other immigration resources, and we will continue to stand in solidarity with immigrant communities and fight to make sure they have the resources they need to access justice.”

Recently, Governor Newsom signed a package of legislation



Know your rights: three things to remember

You have the right to remain silent: You can state that you choose to remain silent and ask to speak with a lawyer. You do not have to answer questions about your immigration status or place of birth. Do not run, lie, or present false documents.

You generally do not have to let immigration agents into your home without a judicial warrant: Ask agents to show you the warrant. A warrant signed by a judge is different from an immigration administrative warrant. Do not physically resist agents.

You have the right to seek legal counsel: If detained, ask to speak with a lawyer. Do not sign documents you do not understand or have not had an opportunity to review with legal counsel. Seek advice from a qualified immigration attorney or an accredited legal services provider.

Make a family plan before an emergency: Identify trusted emergency contacts, arrange care for children and other dependents, and keep important documents and phone numbers somewhere safe. Preparation can protect you.



Report potentially unlawful conduct

Californians who witness potentially unlawful conduct by federal agents can submit information, photographs, and video through the California Department of Justice's reporting portal:

If someone is in immediate danger or you believe a crime is occurring, call 911.

See here for more

Since 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom, with the Legislature, has led efforts to help Californians navigate the immigration legal process through a network of nonprofit legal service providers. One of his first actions as Governor was to ensure reliable annual funding for community-based legal services, followed over the years by initiatives for kids and farmworkers, and efforts to strengthen regional community coordination and increase legal help for people in ICE detention. The state has built and strengthened community-based services that pair reliable information with practical support-while continuing to expand legal capacity as the need grows.

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As federal immigration enforcement intensifies, California continues connecting families to protections, deepens new efforts to expand legal capacity News Provided By October 31, 2026, 15:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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