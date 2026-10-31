Jaishankar Attends Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting In Atlanta, US

Quad Ministerial Meeting in Atlanta

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday attended the Quad Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta, US, as India, US, Australia and Japan discussed shared priorities for the Indo-Pacific. At the Quad meeting, Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Ministers from Japan and Australia, Toshimitsu Motegi and Penny Wong, respectively.

According to a statement on X, Rubio said that the Quad nations continue to build open supply chains, increase maritime cooperation, and secure critical minerals.“I was pleased to meet with my Quad counterparts in Atlanta and discuss the real progress we have made in turning our shared priorities into real benefits for the Indo-Pacific. As our nations continue building reliable and open supply chains, supporting next-generation technologies, increasing maritime cooperation, and securing critical minerals, the United States, Australia, India, and Japan are delivering results for our people and the nations in the region,” the post read.

Strengthening Global Partnerships

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, wrote,“A successful G20 Ministerial Summit in Atlanta, which included the 3rd QUAD meeting of the year. @SecRubio remains highly committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific.” Sharing a visual from the meeting, Gor posted on X,“The third QUAD ministerial meeting in 6 months! Lots of ongoing work on joint initiatives.”

Earlier today, Gor said, "The Quad is very important to the United States. It is crucial that we communicate on a regular basis with our partners: with India, of course, and with Japan and Australia. This is the third meeting that we are having at this level, the ministerial level. We had our first meeting in Delhi, a second meeting in Manila, and now this third meeting here in Atlanta.”

“The hope is that this leads to the finalisation and announcement of a leaders' summit at some point among all four leaders. There is so much that happens within the Quad. We have regular touchpoints almost weekly, so it is very important that there is engagement at the highest levels as well,” he added.

Focus on Security and Resources

Maritime security and critical minerals have been on Quad's agenda for 2026. In the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in May in New Delhi, they announced the new Quad Critical Minerals Initiative Framework to guide Quad partners to leverage economic policy tools and coordinate investment to strengthen critical minerals supply chains, including in mining, processing, and recycling. Quad partners also announced the Quad Initiative on Indo-Pacific Energy Security to help strengthen regional energy resilience. Quad launched the first-ever Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration (IPMSC). (ANI)

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