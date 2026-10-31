Dia Mirza Mourns The Passing Of Renowned Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Today

Dia Mirza Pays Tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Dia Mirza paid tribute to the late director-producer Sanjay Gupta by describing him as a director who always believed in giving opportunities to emerging actors and filmmakers. The director passed away at the age of 57 after sustaining a head injury at his residence on Saturday. Dia Mirza penned a heartfelt note for the director on her Instagram handle while highlighting her collaborations with Sanjay Gupta. Dia Mirza wrote, "He is so alive in my memories today. It's difficult to comprehend that he is no longer with us. Sanjay Gupta was a passionate filmmaker, an encyclopaedia of cinema, one of the most well-read, effortlessly stylish and deeply knowledgeable filmmakers I have known."

"I had the privilege of working with him on Dus Kahaniyaan, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Acid Factory, and another very special film inspired by the book Tuesdays with Morrie, which sadly never saw the light of day. I remember his extraordinary knowledge of cinema, his passion for storytelling and the sheer joy with which he spoke about films," wrote Dia Mirza.

Legacy of a Filmmaker

The actress believes that Sanjay Gupta has left behind a remarkable legacy of nurturing young talent and empowering emerging filmmakers, giving them the opportunity to tell their stories and shape the future of cinema. "But perhaps one of his greatest legacies will be the opportunities he created for so many young and emerging filmmakers. He believed in giving new voices a chance to tell their stories. Many of those he encouraged and empowered have gone on to become celebrated filmmakers themselves. What a beautiful legacy to leave behind. To not just tell stories, but to make it possible for so many others to tell theirs," wrote Dia Mirza.

"My heart goes out to Anu, their children, his family and everyone who loved him. May God give them the strength to bear this unimaginable loss. Rest in peace, Sanjay. Your stories, your generosity and the lives you touched will continue to carry a part of you forward," added Dia Mirza. Gupta was widely recognised for directing crime dramas such as 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Kaante', which established his presence in the crime thriller genre. His other directorial ventures included 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. Known for his work in action and crime-based films, Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his distinctive storytelling and films centred on crime, action and drama. More details regarding his demise are awaited. (ANI)

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