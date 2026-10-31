Under The Stars: A Coastal Escape For Glamping And Outdoor Adventure In La Paz, Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) La Ventana offers a unique setting for outdoor adventure just 40 minutes from La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the southern end of Mexico's Baja California peninsula, La Paz offers a distinctive mix of coastal landscapes, desert wilderness, marine life and a relaxed cultural scene. The state capital of Baja California Sur is also a gateway to neighboring communities where outdoor experiences take center stage. Among them, La Ventana, about 40 minutes southeast of La Paz, has become known for its seasonal winds, watersports and growing range of glamping accommodations that bring the surrounding landscape into the stay itself.

Set between arid mountains and the coast, La Ventana offers a different perspective on the region. Glamping properties provide an alternative to conventional hotel accommodations, with settings that can include ocean views, open-air spaces and easy access to outdoor activities. The experience is shaped by the landscape: days spent on the water or exploring nearby trails, followed by evenings beneath expansive skies.

From November through April, seasonal winds make La Ventana and neighboring El Sargento a draw for kiteboarders and windsurfers from around the world. Local schools offer instruction and equipment rentals, welcoming beginners alongside experienced riders. Beyond wind sports, the area offers opportunities for kayaking, fishing, mountain biking and other outdoor pursuits, depending on weather and sea conditions.

The scenery is an essential part of the experience. The arid slopes of the Sierra de la Laguna rise inland, while Isla Cerralvo lies offshore, creating a striking contrast between desert, mountains and water. This setting supports a style of exploration that can shift with the day's conditions, from time on the water to rides along the trails or a slower afternoon taking in the coastal views.

La Ventana and El Sargento also have a food and hospitality scene rooted in their coastal setting, with seafood and regional cooking among the highlights. Back in La Paz, the waterfront Malecón, historic streets and varied restaurant scene offer a different side of the region. The city is also a starting point for marine experiences, including excursions to explore the surrounding waters and opportunities to encounter marine wildlife in its natural environment.

The region's appeal extends beyond La Ventana. Todos Santos, a historic town northwest of La Paz, adds an artistic and cultural dimension, with galleries, local shops, restaurants and a distinctive architectural character. Together, La Paz, La Ventana, El Sargento and Todos Santos offer varied ways to experience Baja California Sur, from cultural exploration and gastronomy to wind sports, nature-based stays and time along the coast.

Marine wildlife is another defining feature of the La Paz region. The nearby waters support a rich variety of marine life, while Espíritu Santo Island, part of a protected natural area, offers opportunities for guided excursions amid dramatic island landscapes and clear waters. Authorized overnight experiences are available through permitted operators and require advance arrangements and adherence to conservation guidelines.

Connectivity also helps make the region accessible for visitors from the United States, Canada and elsewhere. La Paz is served by Manuel Márquez de León International Airport, with air connections that allow visitors to plan trips through available domestic and international gateways. Flight schedules and routes vary, so checking current services is an important part of planning a visit.

From glamping beneath open skies in La Ventana to exploring the waterfront and culinary scene in La Paz, discovering the culture of Todos Santos or experiencing the region's marine wildlife, the area offers a variety of ways to connect with the landscape. Together, these experiences reveal a region where outdoor adventure, coastal life and local character come together.

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz is the capital of Baja California Sur, Mexico, known for its coastal setting, marine wildlife, gastronomy, cultural heritage and outdoor experiences. Nearby communities, including La Ventana, El Sargento and Todos Santos, add opportunities for wind sports, nature-based stays, cultural exploration and discovery of the region's desert and coastline.

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Glamping in La Ventana: A Different Way to Experience La Paz, Baja California Sur Sierra de las Cacachilas near El Sargento and La Ventana

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz 305-300-2249...