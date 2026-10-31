K'taka: Kumaraswamy And Shivakumar At Loggerheads Over ARAI Land Allocation In Mandya

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) The ongoing face-off between the Karnataka Congress government over a slew of issues, led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has intensified over the allocation of land in Mandya for setting up testing facilities under the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

The proposed projects-a Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Test Centre and an Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Centre under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries-have sparked a fierce exchange of accusations between the Union Minister's office and state ministers.

Kumaraswamy represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. The Congress leaders have chided Kumaraswamy that he has failed to bring any major industry to Mandya region.

In a letter sent to Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, K.R. Raghukumar, Secretary to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, expressed severe dissatisfaction over public statements made by Water Resources and Mandya District In-Charge Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy.

During a press conference and public event in Mandya in the presence of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy had claimed that 100 acres of land had already been handed over to ARAI, adding that the state was willing to offer up to 500 acres if needed.

The Union Minister's office has strongly refuted these claims, calling them completely false and misleading to the public.

"ARAI, the Union Minister, and the Minister's office have received no information or sanction orders regarding the allocation of 100 acres from the state government or district administration," the letter stated, demanding an immediate clarification and a copy of the official sanction order if land had indeed been granted.

Reacting to the Union Minister's statements, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar denied claims of non-cooperation and insisted that the state government is moving files forward.

Dismissing the central ministry's allegations, Shivakumar stated: "We have proposed to give 100 acres of land, but he (Kumaraswamy) denied it and asked for more. We will give more. He has been making statements over old matters for the past 2 to 3 years. Let him choose the land and propose, and we will provide it."

When asked about non-cooperation over project execution by the state, Shivakumar stated, "Who said we won't give cooperation? The statements are made, and file movement is there. Let him start and implement the project first, and we will do our part."

Addressing queries about litigated land, Shivakumar added, "I will get acquisition done for the land which he wants. On the one hand, when we take steps to acquire land, he instigates farmers. Nevertheless, we will give the land he wants."

Minister for Water Resources N. Cheluvarayaswamy also maintained that the state is ready to fulfil the project's requirements, stating, "Kumaraswamy has asked for 100 acres, and we have given it. Let him start the project; we will provide what is required."