Congratulations on Your Retirement, Major Troy Miller!

After 28.5 years in law enforcement, including 27 years with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Major Troy Dean Miller is officially retired!

Major Miller began his law enforcement career in April 1998 with the University of North Carolina Police Department, where he served as a Police Officer before joining the Iredell County Sheriff's Office in October 1999 as a Patrol Deputy.

Throughout his career with the Sheriff's Office, he served in numerous roles, including K-9 Handler with his partner Quiny, Field Training Officer, ACE Team Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, SERT Assistant Team Leader, Detective Sergeant, Drug Diversion Detective, and Patrol Captain. In August 2022, he was promoted to Major over the Criminal Investigation Division, where he served until his retirement.

Throughout his career, Major Miller's dedication, leadership, and commitment to protecting the citizens of Iredell County have made a lasting impact on our agency and community.

Sheriff Darren Campbell extends his personal appreciation to Major Miller, recognizing not only his years of dedicated service but also the leadership, experience, and guidance he has provided to those who have served alongside him. His contributions to the Sheriff's Office go far beyond the positions he has held, and his presence will certainly be missed.

Thank you, Major Miller, for 27 years of dedicated service! Wishing you a happy and well-deserved retirement!

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Major Miller Retirement News Provided By Iredell County - North Carolina October 31, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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