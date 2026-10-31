Worm In Greater Noida Hostel Meal: Kitchen Shut After Inspection Finds Dirty Chimney, Broken Tiles

A video showing a worm in food served reportedly at Nalanda Living GN Hostel in Knowledge Park-1, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has prompted an inspection and action by Food Safety Department against the kitchen. Students recorded the worm in their meal and shared the footage on social media. They alleged that despite paying lakhs of rupees in fees, they were being served poor-quality food.

ग्रेटर नोएडा के हॉस्टल में छात्रों की थाली में मिले कीड़े!

लाखों रुपये फीस और मेस चार्ज वसूलने के बावजूद खाने की गुणवत्ता पर गंभीर सवाल।

छात्रों ने वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर किया वायरल।

नॉलेज पार्क-1 स्थित नालंदा लिविंग जीएन हॉस्टल का मामला।

#GreaterNoida #FoodVibhag #FoodSafety @UPFSDA @fssaiindia @dmgbnagar @myogiadityanath

- JOURNALIST SURENDRA KUMAR (@Surendr54007254) October 30, 2026

#ग्रेटर_नोएडा में नॉलेज पार्क कोतवाली एरिया के

नालन्दा लिविंग जीएन हॉस्टल में बच्चों को परोसे जा रहे खाने में निकले कीड़े, खाने की क्वालिटी पर उठाया सवाल। लाखों रुपये देने के बाद भी मेस में मिल रहा है घटिया खाना। @MOFPI_GOI @dmgbnagar @noidapolice @DCPGreaterNoida @InfoDeptUP Pankaj tyagi (@Pankajk78010533) October 30, 2026

Food safety team finds hygiene problems

Food Safety Officer Mukesh Kumar inspected the hostel kitchen late at night after the video surfaced, according to a report by India Today. Officials found the kitchen chimney extremely dirty, several broken tiles and waterlogging at multiple places. The overall cleanliness and hygiene arrangements were also found unsatisfactory.

The department said preparing food under such conditions was not appropriate from a public health perspective.

Hostel's food registration suspended

The Food Safety Department suspended the hostel's food registration until the required improvements are made. It also ordered the kitchen to remain closed during the suspension period.

Officials warned that the registration could be cancelled if the deficiencies were not addressed within the stipulated time. The inspection team also collected a sample of soy chaap curry and sent it to a laboratory to assess its quality.

Further action will be taken based on the test results and the hostel's response to the inspection findings.

The Greater Noida incident comes a day after a similar food safety concern was reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University's Manjeera Boys Hostel in Hyderabad. On October 29, students said they spotted a lizard in a vessel of chole curry prepared for dinner. Videos circulated online, and students staged a protest demanding better food and hygiene.

The university, however, disputed the timing suggested by the footage. JNTU public relations officer Shravan G told Siasat that the video was recorded after mess hours, when the utensils had been moved to the washing area. He said the mess operated from 7.30 pm to 9 pm. The incident has added to concerns over food safety and hygiene in hostel messes across campuses.