PM Modi Says It Is Difficult To Imagine Modern India Without Patel

PM Modi Honours Sardar Patel at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that it is difficult to imagine modern India without Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasising that it was Patel's vision that kept the country secure from the "Himalayas to the Indian Ocean" in the turbulent aftermath of the 1947 partition.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade here on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the Prime Minister highlighted that Patel not only united India geographically but also bound it in a lasting bond of emotional unity.“Sardar Patel is that gem of a personality in India's history, without whom imagining today's India is difficult. Sardar Patel has shaped India into its present form. Even after Partition, it was Sardar Patel who kept India safe from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean!” PM Modi said.“Sardar Patel once again laid the foundation of that same India. He not only united the geography of the country but also wove the nation into the thread of emotional unity,” he added.

Understanding India's Civilizational Character

The Prime Minister stressed that Patel's success lay in his profound understanding of the civilizational character of the country.“Sardar Patel was able to do this because he was familiar with India's character and consciousness. He knew that India's diversity is not its obstacle, but rather the real foundation of India's unity. We have lived this way for thousands of years; we have touched the peaks of progress and prosperity in this very manner,” he noted.

The Pillars of Modern India

Underlining the philosophical link between independence, republican values, and national integration, PM Modi said these ideals form the pillars of modern India.“For any country, independence is important. It gives a nation the freedom to decide its own future. But a republic gives direction to that independence. Our Constitution makes us accountable, while unity gives us the strength to move forward as a nation,” PM Modi said, explaining why Independence Day, Republic Day, and Unity Day are celebrated across the nation with equal fervour.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as National Unity Day, is observed annually on October 31 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and to honour his pivotal role in fostering national and political integration and unity in India. The day underscores the importance of maintaining the sovereignty, peace and integrity of the nation, encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to unity in diversity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)