Mystery Shrouds Death Of Police Officer In Bengal's Bankura

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) Several questions remain to be unanswered following the mysterious death of a policeman in West Bengal's Bankura district, a day after his body was recovered from the railway tracks, police said.

The police said on Saturday that the officer has been identified as Bankura Police Inspector (DIB) Jayanta Pal.

On Friday evening, Jayanta's body was crushed to pieces by the Aranyak Express in Kethardanga near Bankura city.

The autopsy was completed at Bankura Sammilani Medical College on Saturday afternoon.

If its initial report is received by Saturday evening, it will shed a lot of light on this death.

However, even before that, some questions have started to arise regarding Jayanta's death.

For a while, ordinary people had to cross the railway line near that railway gate.

A year ago, the railway authorities built a subway after the gate was completely closed by the Railways.

If anyone is caught crossing through a closed railway gate, the railway police will also impose a hefty fine.

The question arises as to why Jayanta left the subway and crossed the railway line.

There is another reason for suspicion. The place where his body was recovered is about 50 metres away from the railway gate.

The question in the minds of the investigators is, if Jayanta crossed the line in a hurry or for some other reason, why did he go another 50 metres along the line.

According to some eyewitnesses, Jayanta committed suicide.

An eyewitness Sudam Sheet said, "On Friday afternoon, I was going from the station intersection towards Kethardanga for a special work. Since I was in a hurry, I did not use the subway and crossed the railway line. At that time, the Aranyak Express was approaching Bankura station. Suddenly, I saw a man staggering and jumping in front of the moving train. At that time, I did not realise that the man was a police officer. The incident was not an accident in any way. I am sure that he committed suicide."

Jayanta's family includes an 80-year-old father, wife and a son. However, they are still reluctant to believe the theory of suicide.

His sister-in-law and son-in-law reached Bankura after receiving the news of the incident.

Jayanta's son-in-law Rajiv Mukherjee said, "At least I do not think it was suicide. We were both associated with the local club. If there was any such problem, he would have told us. Of course, only his wife can tell whether he was suffering from mental depression or not."

According to the police, Jayanta joined the Bankura police station 45 days ago.

However, after working for three-four days, he took a 40-day leave due to illness. He returned to the police station on Friday and joined work. This incident happened after that.

Investigators are trying to find out what Jayanta's mental state was like.

Along with his family, his colleagues are also being talked to and his phone is also being searched.

There was controversy about Jayanta in the past.

On February 20, 2025, Jayanta shot himself in front of a Ghoshpara petrol pump in Howrah. However, he had survived at that time. At that time, he was working as the Inspector in-Charge of Chanditala police station in Hooghly district. A woman was with him at the time of the incident.

There was a lot of confusion about what he was doing in another district so far away from the police station without the permission of his superiors.

Jayanta was also suspended for a few days after this incident.