Another Round Of SIR Is Necessary In Bengal: State BJP Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) West Bengal BJP president and the party's Rajya Sabha MP, Samik Bhattacharya, said on Saturday that another round of special intensive revision (SIR) in the state is necessary to identify and weed out the bogus voters who had remained in the system after the first round of the revision exercise.

Speaking to the media, Bhattacharya also explained why he felt that a second round of the SIR was necessary in West Bengal.

“The SIR that has already been conducted in West Bengal is incomplete. On behalf of the party, I want to say that there is a need for a new SIR in West Bengal. The way fake cards of around 25 lakh health insurance cardholders have been identified, it is clear that the names of more bogus voters would have been deleted in the first round of SIR,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhattacharya also reminded of the kind of obstacles created by the Trinamool Congress and the state administration ruled by it then in conducting the SIR exercise smoothly.

“Had the BDO not been attacked today, if the rights of Anganwadi workers had not been taken away, had they not been forced to commit suicide, had not the husband of an ASHA worker been shot, had not forms been snatched from every BJP worker and set on fire, more names would have been excluded from the voter's list in the already conducted SIR. So, the SIR process was incomplete then, and hence there is a requirement for another round of revision exercise,” the BJP leader said.

Bhattacharya's statement is significant since it has been made at a time when the principal opposition parties are uniting in New Delhi to carry out a prolonged movement over the issue of the special intensive revision (SIR) and the demand for the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

He also ridiculed the opposition parties over the latter's sustained movement on these issues.

“Many are protesting against Gyanesh Kumar. Who are they protesting against? In West Bengal, the common people are worshipping Kumar. West Bengal has not seen such violence-free, bloodshed-free and peaceful elections for so many years, as it witnessed in the assembly elections earlier this year,” Bhattacharya said.