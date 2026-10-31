Premier League: Huge Game For Carrick As Arsenal Test Liverpool's Credentials At Anfield (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 30 (IANS) This weekend's Premier League action features two major games, with Chelsea hosting Manchester United on Saturday lunchtime and Liverpool entertaining Arsenal on Sunday afternoon in a match that could have significant repercussions for the title race.

Michael Carrick will again be the focus of attention as Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge to open the weekend's round of matches.

Carrick was expected to lose his job after last weekend's 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, but he has retained his position. According to reports, he has held talks with club captain Bruno Fernandes after leaving the Portuguese midfielder out of last weekend's defeat.

Chelsea go into the game following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham, in which Cole Palmer was sent off. That was followed by an exit from the Carabao Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool, reports Xinhua.

With Joao Pedro sidelined through injury and Palmer suspended, Xabi Alonso will have to make changes to his attack, with veteran Danny Welbeck among the options to lead the line.

Liverpool have continued to show signs of improvement in recent games as their players adapt to life under coach Andoni Iraola. A win at home to Arsenal would be a major step toward establishing the Reds as genuine title contenders.

Arsenal travel to Anfield after a painful Carabao Cup exit, losing on penalties to Fleetwood Town, a League Two side playing in the fourth tier of English football. Bukayo Saka is also unavailable, dealing another blow to Mikel Arteta's plans.

Arteta's starting lineup on Sunday will be very different from the team that lost in midweek, but he will still be looking for a positive reaction at a particularly difficult venue.

Manchester City also face an interesting test as Enzo Maresca's side entertain Brighton, which remain third in the standings despite a reality check in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Antoine Semenyo and Matheus Nunes are both out for Manchester City, which saw its perfect start to the Premier League season ended by a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Saturday also sees Bournemouth at home to Leeds United. Bournemouth have won their last two Premier League matches, with Evanilson in excellent form, while Leeds are winless in four.

Recently promoted Hull City and Ipswich Town go head-to-head, with Hull aiming to maintain their unbeaten home record. Nobel Mendy could return after missing the last two matches through injury.

Second-bottom Coventry City host bottom side Sunderland, which will be looking to improve their league form after a difficult start to the campaign. Sunderland did, however, book their place in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday night with a 3-2 home win over Brentford.

Brentford host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, with visiting coach Oliver Glasner still under pressure as his side sits third from bottom with six points from eight games. Nottingham Forest have also struggled in front of goal, with their conversion of expected goals the poorest in the division.

Tottenham appear to have rediscovered their form after consecutive wins and will be favoured to collect another three points at home to Crystal Palace, whose coach Pierre Sage is also under pressure.

Finally, there is a meeting between two Spanish coaches at Villa Park, where Unai Emery's Aston Villa host Fulham. Emery's side will be looking to test whether Alvaro Arbeloa's Fulham is genuinely improving after consecutive wins against promoted sides Hull City and Coventry.