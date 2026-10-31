UM, Sichuan University Launch Joint Programme To Nurture Talent With Expertise In Research And Clinical Practice

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 31 - The University of Macau (UM) and Sichuan University (SCU) have jointly launched the '2+3' Collaborative Programme in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology and Clinical Pharmacy. Leveraging the strengths of both institutions in pharmaceutical sciences research and clinical pharmacy education, the programme provides students with an integrated learning pathway that combines scientific research and clinical practice. It aims to support the Macao SAR government's strategy of advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent cultivation, and contribute to the growth of the 'big health' industry by nurturing pharmaceutical professionals with innovation capabilities, professional competence, and a global outlook.

The programme is jointly developed by the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine (FMD) at UM and the West China School of Pharmacy at SCU. Under the programme, students complete the first two years of the Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology programme at UM, where they receive training in medicinal chemistry, pharmacology, pharmaceutical analysis, and scientific research. Upon meeting the programme requirements, students may continue their studies in the West China School of Pharmacy at SCU for three years in its Bachelor of Science in Clinical Pharmacy programme, where they receive advanced training in pharmacotherapy, patient care, and clinical decision-making. Upon completion of the five-year programme, students will be awarded a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology from UM and a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Pharmacy from SCU.

To date, a FMD student have passed the selection process for the collaborative programme and has already commenced studies in clinical pharmacy at SCU. Zheng Ying, head of the Department of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences of FMD and professor in the Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences at UM, said that the programme fully leverages the complementary strengths of the two universities. Through this collaborative training model, students can develop strong research capabilities while acquiring practical clinical skills, preparing them for careers in drug development, healthcare services, and related professional fields.

The West China School of Pharmacy at SCU is one of the leading institutions for clinical pharmacy education in the Chinese mainland. It offers a comprehensive teaching system and extensive clinical training resources. The collaboration not only offers students a broader range of learning opportunities but also strengthens cooperation between the two universities in talent cultivation, academic exchange, and educational innovation.

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UM, Sichuan University launch joint programme to nurture talent with expertise in research and clinical practice News Provided By October 31, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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