UM, University Of Lisbon Jointly Hold Medical Symposium

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 31 - The University of Macau (UM) and the University of Lisbon (ULisboa) jointly held their first joint medical symposium, 'PONTE – The Macao-Lisbon Symposium on Medicine', at UM. The symposium brought together around 150 experts, scholars, researchers, and students to share insights on medical education, biomedical research, and healthcare innovation, and to explore emerging trends in medical sciences, strengthening academic exchange and research collaboration between Macao and Portugal.

As the first academic event jointly organised by the Faculty of Medicine (FMD) of UM and the Faculty of Medicine of ULisboa, the symposium marked a new milestone in cooperation between the two institutions in medical education and biomedical research. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM and interim dean of UM FMD, highlighted the importance of international cooperation in advancing medical education, biomedical research, and healthcare innovation. He expressed confidence that the symposium would create new opportunities for future cooperation between the two faculties.

João Eurico Cabral da Fonseca, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at ULisboa, delivered a presentation titled 'Building the Medical School of the Future: Education, Research and Clinical Care in an Academic Health System'. He shared insights into the future of medical education and discussed how education, research, and clinical services can be integrated within academic health systems to meet evolving healthcare needs.

During the symposium, scholars from both institutions presented their latest research findings in areas including cancer biology, neuroscience, metabolic regulation, immunology, antiviral drug development, and clinical pharmacology. The event highlighted the complementary strengths of the two institutions in biomedical research and laid a solid foundation for future interdisciplinary and cross-regional collaboration.

In his closing remarks, Shen Hanming, interim associate dean of UM FMD, said that the symposium highlighted the complementary strengths of the two faculties in medical research and provided a valuable platform for academic exchange. He expressed hope that the discussions would inspire new ideas and lead to further collaborative initiatives in research and education between the two universities.

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UM, University of Lisbon jointly hold medical symposium News Provided By October 31, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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