【Premier Culinary Event】2026 Bocuse D'or Asia-Pacific Takes Center Stage On 1 And 2 November Eight Lead Chefs And Teams Compete For Entry Into The Grand Final

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, October 31 - Hailed as the“Olympics of gastronomy”, the prestigious Bocuse d'Or will hold its Asia-Pacific selectionin Macao for the first time. Thepremier global culinary championship, Macao is building greater international reputation and impact as a Creative City of Gastronomy and international exchange platform.

The Official Opening of the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026 was held at Macau Fisherman's Wharf this afternoon (31 October), lifting the curtain on the two-day international culinary competition for top talents. Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; President of Bocuse d'Or Competition, Jérôme Bocuse ; Deputy Managing Director of GL Events Exhibitions, Luc Dubanchet; Coordinator for Culinary Arts Management Programme of the Macao University of Tourism, Christy Ng Yen Nee; Assistant Vice President of Food & Beverage of Culinary of Sands China Ltd., Alex Gaspar ; Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace, Jean-Marc Dizerens ; and Assistant Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage of MGM, Geoffrey Simmons, attended the occasion together with other personages.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes highlighted in her address that since its inception in 1987, the Bocuse d'Or has been acclaimed as one of the world's most challenging and spectacular cooking competitions. Hosting the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific represents another significant milestone in Macao's journey as a Creative City of Gastronomy. It brings the city's gastronomic culture onto the global stage and reflects international recognition of Macao's capabilities in hospitality, gastronomy, tourism and MICE, as well as its role as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

The Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026 pits eight extraordinary teams from China, India, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam (in alphabetical order) against each other. Upholding the competition's tradition, the organizing entity held a Jacket Presentation today (31 October). Lead chefs from the eight competing teams marched in and suited up in their designated uniforms for the iconic group photo.

Eight elite chefs lead competing teams

The Asia-Pacific selection runs over two consecutive days. The teams from Vietnam (Lead chef Hiep Nguyen), India (Lead chef Avinnash Vishaal), China (Lead chef Chun Kei Wong) and Sri Lanka (Lead chef Nilupul Athauda) will take the stage on 1 November, followed by the teams from New Zealand (Lead chef Kenji Yoshitsuka), Malaysia (Lead chef Muhammad Haikal Abdul Ghani), Japan (Lead chef Tetsuya Asano) and Thailand (Lead chef Chutima Srichai) on 2 November. Each team consists of a candidate (lead chef), a commis (assistant chef), a coach, a tasting jury member and a promotion manager.

Culinary excellence and innovation highlight cultural identity

Within five hours and 30 minutes, each team is required to craft both the Themed Platter and Themed Plate in a creative symphony of designated ingredients and the unique gastronomic culture of the team's nation/region. The Platter centers on whole eight-rib lamb racks, while the Plate features whole chickens, shrimps, Pak choi and ginger as the set ingredients to highlight Chinese culinary heritage. Both the Platter and Plate will be elevated by mandatory hot sauce and seasoning. The two themes will embody the spirit of the Bocuse d'Or by bringing together technical excellence, innovation and a strong expression of each country's gastronomic culture.

The teams' products will undergo evaluation by four judging panels, namely the Tasting Jury, Kitchen Jury, Visual Platter Jury and Commis Jury. The judges will grade the teams on creativity, taste, technical skill, overall visual impact, organization, professional presentation and hygiene, among other aspects. The top five teams will be selected to enter the global Grand Final.

Staged in Macao, Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026 is the fourth continental selection held for the competition. Winners from all the continental selections will then compete in the Grand Final, which will take place at Sirha Lyon, an international trade fair for the catering and hospitality industry in France, in January 2027.

Following the designation of Macao as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, MGTO has been dedicated to advancing gastronomic culture preservation and exchange through a variety of initiatives. Hosting the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific for the first time reflects international recognition for the capabilities of the MICE and catering industries in Macao. The prestigious event fosters integration between“tourism + gastronomy” and enriches Macao's offerings as a world centre of tourism and leisure. Furthermore, high-end travelers and international professionals are attracted to Macao, in turn elevating the city's status as an international platform. Local catering professionals have the opportunity to witness the world's top culinary event, which will foster mutual exchange and learning - a boon for Macao's tourism and overall development as a Creative City of Gastronomy in the long run.

For more information, please visit the official website of the Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific 2026: .

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【Premier culinary event】2026 Bocuse d'Or Asia-Pacific takes center stage on 1 and 2 November Eight lead chefs and teams compete for entry into the Grand Final News Provided By October 31, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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