Kumbh Mela A Symbol Of Cultural And Spiritual Power: President Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Oct 31 (IANS) President of India Droupadi Murmu, after the inauguration of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2026-28 on Saturday, said that she felt deeply happy and blessed to be present at the event.

President Murmu hoisted the sacred flag and performed the ritualistic Ganga Pujan amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras at the holy Ramkund of the Godavari River.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of Maharashtra Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, along with other ministers, sadhus, and saints.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu said, "I feel deeply happy to be here. I consider myself fortunate to participate in this grand ceremony."

President Murmu mentioned that she had darshan at Trimbakeshwar and at the holy Kushavarta Tirtha.

She highlighted that the Kumbh Mela is held at four places and is renowned worldwide as a symbol of cultural and spiritual strength.

She noted that historical references show the Kumbh being celebrated as far back as 1,400 years ago. Describing the event, she said that the Kumbh Mela is a symbol of faith and social unity.

"I offer millions of bows (koti koti pranam) to this holy land. This is a land of penance (tapo bhumi), blessed by the footprints of Lord Shri Ram. I offer my respects to Mother Godavari," she added.

CM Fadnavis stated that development work in Nashik is progressing at a rapid pace and that the appearance of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar is set to transform.

He noted that while some people initially doubted whether the works would be completed, and although citizens faced temporary inconvenience, the development projects are now coming to fruition.

CM Fadnavis remarked, "The sadhus and saints are our masters; we are merely servants. Forgive us if any mistakes occur. We will leave no stone unturned to make this Kumbh Mela grand and glorious."

The Nashik District Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan said that today was an extremely historical, auspicious, and proud day not only for Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, but for all of Maharashtra.

Under the auspicious presence of President Murmu, the flag hoisting took place simultaneously at the sacred Ramkund in Nashik and the holy Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.

He noted, "Nashik is a holy land blessed by the touch of Lord Shri Ram's feet, while Trimbakeshwar is one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas. Enriched by the origin of Mother Godavari, the legacy of the Ramayana, and the penance of saints and sages, this land is an extraordinary symbol of Indian spiritual and cultural tradition. Therefore, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious gathering, but a global festival celebrating India's faith, culture, unity, and Eternal (Sanatan) tradition."

Minister Mahajan also extended his sincere congratulations and thanks to all administrative officers, employees, the police force, and personnel across various agencies who worked tirelessly day and night to make this event a success.