'Those Who Raised Slogan Of Poverty Eradication Became Richer': PM Modi Targets Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticised previous Congress governments over their handling of poverty, saying elections had been fought in the name of removing poverty, but the condition of poor people had remained unchanged for decades.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, PM Modi said efforts to address poverty had begun to produce significant results only in recent years, and cited a World Bank report to support his claim.

“Since Independence, there has been talk of removing poverty in India. Votes were sought in the name of removing poverty, but we all know the condition of poverty in the country. Those who raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' themselves kept becoming richer,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the situation had started changing over the past few years. Referring to a World Bank report published recently, he said: "500 million Indians had overcome extreme poverty in the 10-12 years before 2024."

He said the proportion of people living in extreme poverty had fallen from 27 out of every 100 to fewer than three out of every 100.

PM Modi described the change as a "major achievement" recognised internationally and attributed it to the government's focus on welfare and empowering poor households over the past 12 years.

"The delivery system had been made more transparent and less vulnerable to leakages, allowing funds released by the Centre to reach beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)," he said.

The Prime Minister also cited free foodgrain distribution and healthcare, the construction of permanent houses and toilets, access to clean cooking fuel and insurance coverage as measures that had helped reduce the financial burden on poor families.

"These initiatives had helped households save money and provided support during difficult circumstances," he said.

PM Modi said the government's approach had shifted from making promises about poverty eradication to implementing welfare measures aimed at improving the living conditions of beneficiaries.

The speech came during the National Unity Day celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi said, "The country's progress in reducing poverty, alongside its efforts to strengthen national unity and security, would help it move towards the goal of a developed India."