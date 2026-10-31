Quito Turismo Strengthens International Travel Trade Connections At WTE Miami

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quito connected with travel professionals and potential partners from the United States, Latin America and other international markets during the Miami event

Quito, Ecuador, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quito Turismo showcased the Ecuadorian capital's cultural, culinary and natural attractions at World Travel Expo (WTE) Miami, held October 27–28, strengthening the city's visibility among international travel professionals and creating opportunities to develop commercial relationships with travel advisors, tour operators and tourism industry decision-makers.

The event provided a successful platform for Quito to engage with the travel trade and present the range of experiences available to visitors. The city offers a distinctive combination of UNESCO-listed historic heritage, gastronomy, Andean landscapes and exceptional biodiversity, appealing to travelers interested in culture, nature and outdoor adventure.

Miami provided a strategic setting for these efforts. Its extensive air connectivity and links with Latin America and the Caribbean make it an important gateway for international travel and a meeting point for tourism businesses serving multiple markets. WTE Miami brought together travel professionals, destinations and tourism suppliers from across the Americas and other regions, offering Quito opportunities to expand its network of potential partners and buyers.

According to WTE Miami's published figures, the 2026 event attracted more than 7,000 trade visitors, featured over 500 exhibitors and included more than 500 hosted and VIP buyers, with participation representing more than 70 countries. This international business environment gave Quito a platform to present its tourism offering to a broad industry audience.

As part of its participation, Quito Turismo hosted an invitation-only cocktail and networking reception on the evening of October 27 at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami Hotel. Under the theme“Feel Like the Center of the World,” the gathering introduced invited guests to Quito's identity and tourism experiences in an informal setting designed to encourage conversation, strengthen professional relationships and create new connections with the travel industry.

Beyond its urban attractions, Quito offers access to remarkable natural environments. The Chocó Andino Biosphere Reserve, located within the Quito Metropolitan District and recognized by UNESCO, features cloud forests, exceptional biodiversity, birdwatching and opportunities for ecotourism and outdoor adventure. Its proximity to the city allows visitors to combine cultural and culinary experiences with exploration of one of the region's distinctive natural landscapes.

Quito also serves as a principal air gateway to the Galápagos Islands, allowing travelers to combine a stay in the capital with a visit to the world-renowned archipelago. This connectivity creates opportunities to position Quito as an integral part of a broader itinerary bringing together cultural heritage, Andean scenery, cloud forests and the unique wildlife of the Galápagos.

Through its participation in WTE Miami, Quito Turismo continued to advance its international promotion strategy, using industry engagement and partnerships to raise the city's profile, strengthen travel trade relationships and encourage greater interest from visitors worldwide.

About Quito Turismo

Quito Turismo promotes Quito internationally, highlighting the city's cultural heritage, gastronomy, nature, adventure and business tourism. Through targeted promotional initiatives and partnerships with the travel industry, the organization works to strengthen Quito's international profile and encourage more travelers to discover the city.

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Miami-Dade County Mayor Visits Quito Tourism Booth at WTE Miami Quito presents its Tourism Offer at WTE Miami

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Quito Turismo 3053002249...