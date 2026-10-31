Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in celebration of Nevada Day:

“I want to wish a happy Nevada Day to all the hardworking Nevadans who give meaning to the anthem 'Home Means Nevada.' As the most diverse battleground state in the nation, we have a rich history, breathtaking natural beauty, and a spirit of resilience that continues to define us. Nevada Democrats are working across the state to build a stronger future for every family while staying true to the Silver State's values of grit, compassion, and opportunity.”

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NV Dems Statement Recognizing Nevada Day News Provided By Nevada Democratic Party October 31, 2026, 14:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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