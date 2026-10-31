Coimbatore Prisoner's Escape Triggers Fresh Row Over Tamil Nadu Jail Security

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS ) An undertrial prisoner escaped from police custody while being escorted into Coimbatore Central Prison late on Friday night, triggering fresh criticism of Tamil Nadu's prison security arrangements following similar incidents in Chennai and Theni.

The prisoner, identified as Raghavan, had been arrested by Annur police in connection with a robbery case and sent to judicial custody by a local court.

Police subsequently brought him to the Coimbatore prison complex to complete his admission. The escape occurred while officers were escorting him between the prison's two main security gates. His handcuffs were reportedly removed as he was being taken from the outer entrance towards the inner gate.

Raghavan allegedly seized the opportunity to break away from his escorts and flee.

Race Course police have registered a case and launched a search for him.

The incident has brought the handling of prisoners during their transfer from police custody to prison authorities under scrutiny.

This was reportedly Raghavan's second attempt to evade custody. He had earlier escaped while being arrested in Annur but was caught shortly afterwards.

His latest escape has intensified questions about the precautions taken by the personnel escorting him.

The incident follows recent escapes at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and Thekkampatti Sub-Jail in Theni, prompting opposition leaders to demand accountability and stronger security measures across the state's prisons.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the repeated incidents and attributed the Coimbatore escape to negligence by security personnel. Describing such escapes as unacceptable, he demanded strict action against officials responsible for lapses.

Ramadoss also urged the government to strengthen security arrangements at all prisons, citing the Chennai and Theni incidents as evidence of the need for corrective measures.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticised the government in a post on X, comparing the succession of prisoner escapes to a television serial. He alleged that the administration had failed to prevent such incidents from recurring despite assurances about improved security. Palaniswami also questioned the effectiveness of official warnings, pointing out that the Coimbatore incident occurred just hours after the Chief Minister cautioned prison personnel against negligence.

The opposition criticism centred on whether repeated warnings and promises were translating into effective safeguards. Both leaders pressed the government to address security failures, with Ramadoss specifically demanding disciplinary action and tighter measures statewide.