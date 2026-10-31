Sinhasth Kumbh Mela Is A Global Showcase Of Maha's Cultural Heritage: Dy CM Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Nashik, Oct 31 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela is not merely a religious festival, but the life force of our rich cultural tradition and the unbroken strength of social unity.

He said that through this Mahakumbh, the rich cultural diversity of Maharashtra and Hindu culture will be showcased to the entire world, leaving a global mark of our heritage.

He said that the flag-hoisting and flag-worship ceremonies for the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela were performed by President Droupadi Murmu at the holy Ramtirtha in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar amidst a religious and auspicious atmosphere.

Shinde was delivering the welcome address during the various programs and Goda Maha Aarti organised on the occasion of the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela at Ramtirtha around 5 PM in the chief presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Shinde stated that the hoisting of the sacred flag by President Droupadi Murmu is a golden moment in the history of the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela, and having this holy flag hoisted by an ascetic maternal power is an historic divine event.

He added that this is not merely a flag-hoisting ceremony, but the highest honour to the primal power (Aadishakti) of the Sanatana tradition and to the entire woman power (Nari Shakti) of India. In a centuries-old tradition, a new history has been created today, raising the flag of women's power even higher.

Highlighting the significance of the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela, he said that this is not just a celebration of religious rituals or festivities. It is a grand festival that showcases our rich heritage and social unity.

The concept of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to life through the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela. Through this Mahakumbh, the message of unity in diversity will reach the entire world.

He also noted that it is a special divine confluence that the religious flags were hoisted simultaneously today at Ramkund in Nashik and Kushavarta Tirtha in Trimbakeshwar.

Describing the festival as a confluence of traditions, he called it an unbroken celebration of devotion and faith. He further shared that the collective blowing of conch shells on the banks of Godavari on Kojagari Purnima has been etched in gold in the Guinness Book of World Records, and through the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela, Nashik's global identity will become even more prominent.

During this auspicious period of the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela, approximately 12 crore devotees, saints, and pilgrims are expected to arrive in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar from around the world. The Maharashtra Government is fully prepared to welcome and serve such a vast gathering of people. Development works worth approximately Rs 35,000 crore are underway in the region, and these works will not be limited to the Kumbh Mela alone. They will lay a solid foundation for the future development of the citizens of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, DCM Shinde clarified.

Drawing attention to the broad social and economic importance of the Kumbh Mela, he said that this festival should belong as much to the common working person as it does to the saints, mahants, and devotees. The Kumbh Mela will generate employment opportunities for residents and boost the economy. Therefore, besides being a festival of faith, the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela must also serve as an economic festival that provides work to the common man.

On this occasion, he expressed hope that the Sinhasth Kumbh Mela would set an ideal example for cleanliness, environmental conservation, and social integration. He conveyed full confidence that with the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Godavari, this grand event will be a resounding success.