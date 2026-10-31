Gov. Braun Launches Midwest UAS Test Site, Advancing Defense Innovation, Commercialization & Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Indiana Governor Mike Braun launched the Midwest UAS Test Site of Indiana today in Terre Haute, powering the state's defense sector and creating a regional resource for companies, defense organizations, public-safety agencies and researchers developing the next generation of drones and autonomous aviation technologies.

“Indiana's defense sector is taking off like never before as we continue to attract new assets and installations, accelerate innovation, and support industry investment,” said Gov. Braun.“The launch of this new UAS Test Site positions our state as a defense and national security leader, giving companies another reason to build, test and grow here in Indiana while strengthening our ability to develop solutions that power the warfighter.”

The Midwest UAS Test Site is one of nine uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) test sites designated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The test site operates as a network of testing locations, airspace and technical partners, while the FAA designation provides a framework for coordinating research, flight testing and experimentation, and certification flights. The site is designed to accelerate innovation and expedite commercialization of drone and aviation technology.

With its launch today, the initiative is now accepting members and supporting flight-test operations. Participation is open to industry, from startups and component suppliers to established aerospace and defense companies. Organizations can work with the test site to identify testing resources, plan operations and pursue the approvals needed to evaluate their technologies.

“Indiana defense is powered by commitment and collaboration across government, industry, academic and military,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.“By connecting FAA-designated test-site capabilities with the most manufacturing-intensive economy in the country, we are creating a direct path from testing to production. That will attract investment, support high-wage jobs and strengthen domestic aerospace supply chains.”

Today's launch was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by state, federal, defense industry and academic leaders. Gov. Braun and U.S. Senator Todd Young delivered keynote remarks on the region's role in advancing American drone and counter-drone technologies.

"America cannot afford to fall behind our adversaries in unmanned systems. The Midwest UAS Test Site helps ensure the next generation of drones and counter-drone technology is designed, tested and built here in the United States," said Sen. Young. "Indiana is uniquely positioned to lead this effort, and I will keep working in Washington to make sure our state has every tool it needs to help unleash American drone dominance."

The Midwest UAS Test Site is an initiative led by the Applied Research Institute (ARI) and Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) and supported by public and private partners, including Purdue University, Pierce Aerospace, Windracers, the Indiana National Guard and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane. Terre Haute Regional Airport serves as one operational hub for a mission that reaches across the Midwest and Great Lakes region, and other hubs will be announced in coming months.

Under Gov. Braun's leadership, Indiana's defense sector is seeing unprecedented momentum. Learn more about recent wins.

Companies and organizations interested in membership, testing services or partnerships can learn more at midwestuastestsite.

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