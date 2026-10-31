Gov. Braun Boosts Tourism And Quality Of Place In Cass County With READI-Funded France Park Enhancements

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Indiana Governor Mike Braun is driving long-term quality of place and tourism improvements in Cass County as today, local and regional leaders in Logansport broke ground on a $1.4 million investment in France Park. The project, which is being supported by Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), is part of the vision to advance its communities and economy for current and future Hoosiers.

“Indiana is investing in our communities and our assets statewide like never before,” said Gov. Braun.“By creating and enhancing quality of place amenities like France Park through READI, Indiana is bolstering its reputation as a must-see state and as a leading destination for talent to live, work, play and stay.”

In North Central Indiana, Cass County is leading the $1.4 million project to develop a new, modern gatehouse and welcome center at the main entrance to France Park. The project, which is being supported by $250,000 in READI 2.0 funding, is part of a broader effort to modernize park operations, improve visitor experience and strengthen the region's tourism infrastructure. The upgrades will improve the overall visitor experience at the 550-acre county-owned park that serves as a recreational destination for camping, hiking, swimming and scuba diving, fishing, disc golf and trails.

Construction of the new amenities is now underway and is expected to be completed by summer 2027. The investment will enhance the visitor experience; improve traffic flow, safety and entry control; provide updated utility and technology infrastructure; improve ADA accessibility; update signage and tourism promotion capabilities; and overall create a more modern, professional and welcoming first impression for visitors.

Indiana's READI program is a $1.25 billion investment in regional-led strategies designed to strengthen communities, retain and attract top talent, and increase opportunities for Hoosiers for years to come.

“Indiana boasts incredible destinations and unique landscapes that not only attract visitors and boost economic activity, but support the active lifestyles of Hoosiers,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Chuck Goodrich.“Through strategic investments in these destinations like France Park, Indiana is leveraging its strengths to position our communities for increased activity and long-term growth.”

Logansport is part of the North Central region – led by the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council – that was awarded $65 million in READI 1.0 and 2.0 matching funds to support quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity projects across the region. The region's READI investments are focused on accelerating leadership in innovation investment and advanced manufacturing and technological innovation by growing a skilled workforce; enriching the region with quality-of-life assets, such as housing and childcare; and supporting entrepreneurship and small business.

Learn more at IndianaREADI.

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Gov. Braun Boosts Tourism and Quality of Place in Cass County with READI-Funded France Park Enhancements News Provided By October 31, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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