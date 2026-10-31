At CEC 'Impeachment' Event, Rahul Gandhi Says 'New Political Weapon' Being Prepared

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) At a symbolic public impeachment event organised by the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that large-scale deletion of voters had undermined the legitimacy of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a mock parliament held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Gandhi claimed that 13.3 crore voters - nearly 15 per cent of India's electorate - had been removed from the electoral rolls. He pointed out that the margin of victory in many seats was around 3 per cent, arguing that such deletions raised serious doubts about the fairness of the election.

“The Election Commission itself is effectively stating that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was an illegal one, and that those who entered the Lok Sabha - the BJP members - did so illegally,” Gandhi said. He warned that a“new political weapon” was being forged and asserted that the opposition would continue to raise its voice in defence of the Constitution and the people.

“We are not enemies, but we will raise the voice of the nation and the Constitution, and we will defend them. The people of this country are our strength. This is a test for the government,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi further said that if the CEC believed the ruling leadership would protect him, he should gauge the public mood.“Keep facilitating the theft of votes if you wish - but I guarantee that the people currently on the streets will never forget what you have done to them,” he said.

The event was presided over by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge initiated the symbolic public impeachment against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Leaders from 19 political parties participated in the programme. He accused the government of attacking the“soul of the nation” and claimed that the opposition was being denied space to speak in Parliament.

The INDIA bloc described the event as a form of public protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.