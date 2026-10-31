From Statue Of Unity To Defence Manufacturing, Gujarat's Journey On Display At 'Ekta Diwas' Parade

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) From the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam to Vadodara's emerging defence manufacturing sector, Gujarat's cultural heritage, industrial development and cooperative movement featured prominently in a series of tableaux presented during the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations at Ekta Nagar on Saturday.

The tableaux formed part of a larger presentation on India's cultural diversity and heritage, inspired by the spirit of 'Vande Mataram'.

Officials described the display as a celebration of public participation and awareness, bringing together the country's folk traditions, art, craft, history and natural landscapes.

The opening tableau represented Ekta Nagar in Narmada district and was dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It depicted his role in integrating the princely states and strengthening farmers, with the message that national unity was the country's greatest strength.

The presentation also recalled Patel's contribution to the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Another tableau brought together the religious and architectural heritage associated with Dwarka, Somnath and Modhera.

It featured the Dwarkadhish temple, the Somnath temple and the Sun Temple at Modhera, presenting them as enduring symbols of faith and India's civilisational history.

The educational legacy of Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district was represented through a tableau highlighting the town's identity as a centre of learning.

It traced the journey from traditional knowledge to modern education, research and innovation, with an emphasis on the role of young people in shaping the country's future.

A replica of the Sardar Sarovar Dam highlighted water conservation, irrigation and renewable energy.

The presentation referred to the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme, which aims to carry Narmada water to water-scarce areas.

Vadodara's growing identity as a defence manufacturing hub was showcased through a tableau titled 'Vande Shakti'.

It highlighted indigenous defence production, including drones, technology and the BrahMos missile, as symbols of the drive towards self-reliance in national security.

Surat's diamond and textile industries featured in another tableau, while the Rann Utsav presentation showcased the white salt desert, the full-moon landscape and the tribal culture of Kutch.

The cooperative movement and the White Revolution, associated with Anand and Banaskantha, were also represented, recalling the role of milk producers and cooperative institutions in transforming rural livelihoods.

The presentation paid tribute to cooperative pioneers Tribhuvandas Patel and Verghese Kurien. A tableau on the 'Khelo India' initiative highlighted youth participation and sporting excellence.

The available event commentary ended during its introduction. The celebrations are being held at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, to mark Patel's 151st birth anniversary on October 31.

The Statue of Unity, inaugurated in 2018, commemorates Patel's role in the integration of India after Independence.

The annual 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' programme includes a parade and cultural presentations highlighting national unity and the country's diversity.