Two Properties, Linked To Drug Traffickers, Attached In J&K's Anantnag

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Police in J&K's Anantnag district said on Saturday they have attached two residential buildings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police statement said that, continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking and the financial networks associated with the drug trade, Anantnag police attached properties worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore belonging to NDPS accused persons in separate operations across the district.

In the first action, Police Station Srigufwara attached a double-storey residential house worth approximately Rs 1 crore belonging to accused Ab Rashid Bhat, son of Asadullah Bhat, resident of Shitipora. The attachment was carried out under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The accused is involved in Case FIR No. 39/2026 under Sections 8/20 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

In another action, a two-storey residential building worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to accused Mohd Yousaf alias Shabir Ahmed, son of Mohd Akram, resident of Frastwar, Ashmuqam, was attached under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Pahalgam in the presence of the area Chowkidar and Numberdar.

These actions reflect Anantnag police's continued commitment to dismantling the financial networks of drug traffickers and taking stringent action against properties acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trade. Anantnag Police reiterates its resolve to continue its intensified campaign against drug trafficking and work towards a drug-free society.

In the high-level security review meeting chaired by the J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday, specific directions were given to the security agencies and the administration that crackdowns against terror modules and narco-terrorism must be continued unabated.

The meeting, at the Lok Bhavan here, was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary-designate Sajjan Singh Yadav, DGP Nalin Prabhat, senior police and civil officers and all the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the Union Territory.