Iran's Supreme Leader Says Tehran Will Decide When Conflict Ends If 'Enemies Resume Attacks'

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Saturday that Tehran would determine“the time and conditions” for ending the conflict“if the enemies resume attacks,” Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said in a statement carried by state-run broadcaster IRIB.

The statement came after Khamenei met with senior military officials, the broadcaster reported.

Iran's supreme leader instructed senior commanders to deliver an“immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions to any potential enemy threat,” the statement said.

He also ordered an update to the list of targets to ensure that all US and Israeli assets are“within the armed forces' reach,” it added.

Mojtaba Khamenei's remarks came after Iranian army spokesperson Mohammad Akraminia said earlier Saturday that a renewed war would“engulf a much wider area” if US President Donald Trump“resorts to another adventure in the region” alongside Israel.

Tensions in the West Asia have remained high since the US and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb 28, triggering Iranian retaliation in the region.

Despite subsequent diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, tensions have persisted over security arrangements and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

--NNN-ANADOLU