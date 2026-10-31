Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Developments Shaping The Treatment Landscape Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Clinical Trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 30+ pipeline drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

(Albany, US) On October 30, 2026, DelveInsight's“ Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 32+ pipeline drugs in the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



On October 28, 2026, National Cancer Centre Singapore updated its POLAR clinical trial evaluating pembrolizumab in combination with olaparib in patients with relapsed or refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma. The study aims to investigate the efficacy and safety of this combination, with key endpoints including objective response rate, progression-free survival, overall survival, and treatment-related adverse events. The trial is exploring the potential of combining immune checkpoint inhibition with PARP inhibition to improve treatment outcomes in patients with difficult-to-treat PTCL.

On October 13, 2026, Prescient Therapeutics Limited announced its September 2026 quarterly business update, highlighting the continued development of PTX-100 for T-cell lymphomas. The company reported that PTX-100 had completed its Phase Ib expansion cohort study, demonstrating encouraging efficacy and safety findings in patients with T-cell lymphoma. Prescient is evaluating further clinical development opportunities in Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), with additional studies expected to be considered following selection of the recommended Phase II dose in its ongoing cutaneous T-cell lymphoma program. PTX-100 is an investigational geranylgeranyl transferase type I (GGT-I) inhibitor designed to interfere with cancer-related signaling pathways.

On October 15, 2026, Yale University updated its Phase II clinical study evaluating pembrolizumab in combination with brentuximab vedotin in patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, including Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. The open-label, multicenter study aims to enroll approximately 43 patients and assess the antitumor activity of the combination, with an objective response rate of approximately 65% as the anticipated outcome. The study will also evaluate treatment safety, tolerability, and response durability.

DelveInsight's Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 32+ pipeline therapies for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma treatment.

The leading Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies include Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Prescient Therapeutics, CellCentric, BioInvent International, HUYABIO International, Pfizer, Kyowa Kirin, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Sobi and others. Promising Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies such as XNW5004, BR101801, FG-M131, KK2223 and others.

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The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphomas (PTCLs) are a rare and heterogeneous group of aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphomas arising from mature, post-thymic T cells or, in some entities, natural killer (NK) cells. More than 30 distinct entities are recognized across nodal, extranodal, leukemic and cutaneous categories, including PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), angioimmunoblastic/T-follicular helper (TFH) lymphomas and anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (ALCL). PTCLs generally have an aggressive clinical course and are frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage. They account for approximately 10–15% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas, although their incidence varies geographically.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Emerging Drugs Profile

XNW5004: Evopoint Biosciences

XNW5004 is an investigational, orally administered selective EZH2 inhibitor developed by Evopoint Biosciences, designed to inhibit both wild-type and mutant EZH2 and suppress H3K27 trimethylation, thereby promoting cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis in tumor cells. In September 2024, it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from China's CDE for relapsed/refractory (R/R) PTCL based on clinical data demonstrating promising activity. In a Phase I/II study, XNW5004 achieved an ORR of 70.3% in PTCL at the 1,200 mg BID dose, with median PFS of 15.7 months and median duration of response of 13.9 months. Currently, the drug is in Phase III study evaluating XNW5004 versus chidamide in R/R PTCL.

BR101801: Boryung Pharmaceutical

BR101801 (bosmolisib) is an oral, investigational triple inhibitor of PI3K-?, PI3K-? and DNA-PK being developed by Boryung Pharmaceutical for relapsed/refractory (R/R) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). By simultaneously inhibiting PI3K signaling and DNA-PK, the drug is designed to suppress tumor-cell growth, induce cell-cycle arrest and apoptosis, and reduce the stability of oncogenic c-Myc. In an earlier Phase I study, BR101801 demonstrated an ORR of 31.6% and a complete response rate of 21.1% in evaluable R/R PTCL patients, supporting further development. The Phase II study is designed to evaluate BR101801 monotherapy in patients with R/R PTCL with 200 mg once daily being the established recommended Phase II dose.

FG-M131: FutureGen Biopharmaceutical

FG-M131 is an investigational antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) targeting T-cell receptor beta constant region 1 (TRBC1), a component of the?? T-cell receptor complex. By selectively targeting TRBC1-positive malignant T cells while potentially sparing TRBC2-positive normal T cells, it represents a novel targeted approach for T-cell malignancies. The drug is being evaluated in a multicenter, open-label Phase I/II study in patients with TRBC1-positive relapsed/refractory PTCL, assessing safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity.

KK2223: Kyowa Kirin

KK2223 is an investigational, first-in-class therapeutic developed by Kyowa Kirin for T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including relapsed/refractory PTCL and CTCL. It is being evaluated in a first-in-human, Phase I, open-label, multicenter study, evaluating intravenous KK2223 through dose-escalation and backfill cohorts. The trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL or CTCL. The study includes PTCL subtypes such as PTCL-NOS, nodal TFH lymphoma and ALCL, positioning KK2223 as an emerging investigational option for heavily pretreated T-cell malignancies.

The Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Treatment.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market

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Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Prescient Therapeutics, CellCentric, BioInvent International, HUYABIO International, Pfizer, Kyowa Kirin, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Sobi and others.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical

Transdermal Molecule Type

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide

Small molecule Product Type

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Scope of the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Companies- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Secura Bio, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Prescient Therapeutics, CellCentric, BioInvent International, HUYABIO International, Pfizer, Kyowa Kirin, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Sobi and others.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies- XNW5004, BR101801, FG-M131, KK2223 and others.

Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Pre-registration)XNW5004: Evopoint BiosciencesLate Stage Products (Phase III)Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BR101801: Boryung PharmaceuticalComparative AnalysisEarly Stage Products (Phase I/II)KK2223: Tr1X Inc.Comparative AnalysisPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Key ProductsPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Unmet NeedsPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Market Drivers and BarriersPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Future Perspectives and ConclusionPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Analyst ViewsPeripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Key CompaniesAppendix

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