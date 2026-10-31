TAX AI Lets South Korean Property Owners Check Estimated Refunds On Past Property Taxes And Simulate Future Tax Bills In One Place

MENAFN - GetNews) Winner of South Korea's Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Award holds a related patent and supplies its solution to major financial institutions and public agencies.

Busan, South Korea - October 31, 2026 - TAX AI, operated by South Korean tax-tech startup NEWEYE Corporation, uses an AI algorithm to handle frequently changing asset and real estate tax laws and complex special provisions. It simulates estimated refunds on real estate taxes customers have already paid and the amounts due at different points in time for taxes they will owe, helping customers check and manage their asset taxes on their own.

In South Korea, taxes on the same home can differ depending on when it is sold, how long it has been held, how many homes the owner has and whether the owner lived in it. Because tax law changes often and special provisions have strict requirements, taxpayers sometimes miss conditions for exemptions, deductions or reductions. TAX AI was built to solve this problem. Users see simulation results in real time by entering basic information, with no complicated paperwork.

Checking for refunds on the past five years of property taxes before filing for correction

Overpaid tax can be reclaimed by filing a request for correction within five years of the statutory filing deadline.

TAX AI's Real Estate Estimated Refund Simulation shows whether capital gains, comprehensive real estate holding and acquisition taxes paid in the past five years were overpaid or paid in error, and estimates the refund. Results appear in real time after users sign up and complete quick identity verification.

The highest estimated real estate refund retrieved on TAX AI to date is KRW 188 million. (This is the amount actually refunded through an independent tax accountant on July 15, 2026, based on the estimated refund retrieved on TAX AI on May 25, 2026.)

Note: Results on TAX AI are estimates. Actual tax amounts and refund eligibility may vary depending on each user's filing and payment history.

TAX AI only provides estimated refund lookups and does not offer tax representation. When a customer requests representation, a qualified tax accountant handles it independently.

Simulations by tax type to calculate real estate taxes in advance

With simulations for each tax type, users can calculate real estate taxes in advance, including capital gains, holding, acquisition, inheritance and gift taxes. For example, a homeowner planning to sell can enter basic information into TAX AI's Simplified Capital Gains Tax Simulation to see the estimated tax. An AI algorithm matches the information to one of 9.3 million cases under Korean tax law, checks exceptions, reductions and surcharges, and presents the legal basis. No documents or tax office visits are needed.

Simplified capital gains and holding tax simulations reflecting South Korea's 2026 tax reform proposal compare estimated taxes over the next 10 years side by side. TAX AI also offers inheritance and gift tax simulations, simplified valuation of unlisted shares, and employee tax calculations for severance pay, retirement pension (defined benefit/defined contribution) and individual retirement pension (IRP) payouts, and the monthly rent deduction in year-end tax settlement. It has tracked daily changes in tax law since 2020 and applies the latest rules. By showing taxes already paid and taxes to come in one place, TAX AI helps users review and prepare for taxes on the real estate they own.

Patent, government recognition, ISO certifications and public and financial sector clients

TAX AI raised the profile of its in-house AI algorithm by winning the sole grand prize, the Minister's Award, at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's 2024 Real Estate Service Industry Startup Competition. It later registered a patent (Korean Patent No. 10-2907828) for technology that simulates real estate taxes and compares tax reduction benefits. Its ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701 and ISO 9001 certifications reflect its focus on information security, privacy and quality management. TAX AI currently supplies its service to major financial institutions and public agencies, including the Korea Real Estate Board, KB Real Estate, Woori Bank, Hana Card and BNK Busan Bank, and is expanding across finance and real estate, including through a three-party agreement with Samsung C&T and KB Kookmin Bank.

For more details, visit:

TAX AI Real Estate Estimated Refund Simulation:

TAX AI website:

About TAX AI

TAX AI is an asset and real estate tax service operated by NEWEYE Corporation, a tax-tech startup based in Busan, South Korea. It simulates estimated refunds on real estate taxes users have already paid and the taxes they will owe in the future.

More information is available at .