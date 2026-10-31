'Notice Went Unanswered': Karnataka Congress Chief Defends Krupa Alva's Expulsion In Siddaramaiah Sting Row

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Congress' Karnataka President B.K. Hariprasad on Saturday said that Krupa Alva had been expelled from the party for six years after she failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued to her over activities that had reportedly caused embarrassment to party leaders.

Krupa Alva was prominently seen in the alleged sting video linked to Congress Working Committee Member and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. She is also heard making statements in connection with obtaining a party ticket to contest assembly polls from the coastal Karnataka region.

Speaking to the media, Hariprasad said that unfavourable reports had appeared in the media over certain activities that had put public representatives and party leaders in an embarrassing position. The party had issued a show-cause notice to Alva, giving her three days to submit an explanation.

"As she did not respond to the notice, she has been expelled from the party for six years," he said.

Asked whether the notice had reached her, Hariprasad said it had been returned. "The notice sent to her came back undelivered. We had no other option but to take this action," he said.

Asked about reports that Alva had travelled abroad, Hariprasad said the matter would be looked into by the central agencies concerned, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On why the party had taken so long to initiate action, he said the leadership had wanted to give Alva an opportunity to explain her position before taking a decision. "In a democratic system, everyone should be given an opportunity. We issued the notice and waited for her response. Since she did not reply, we took a decision," he said.

Asked whether the party would conduct an internal inquiry to find out if anyone else was behind Alva, Hariprasad said the matter had been left to the authorities concerned. He added that the party had expelled her because there was direct evidence against her.

Reacting to the Congress victory in the Nagpur MLC polls, Hariprasad made a pointed political remark, saying that Nagpur meant 'Havinapura' (land of snakes) in Kannada. He alleged that an organisation spreading the poison of hatred in the country had been challenged there and said the victory would send a message that it could be defeated across the country.

Responding to claims that the BJP had defeated the Congress, he said the party should not make such claims, pointing out that it had suffered defeats in Varanasi, Bihar, Nagpur and constituencies associated with prominent BJP leaders, including Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On JD-S chief and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda meeting former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and subsequently commenting on the future of the state government, Hariprasad took a sarcastic dig. "When an elephant walks, wolves and foxes follow behind it, hoping that something might fall. There is nothing wrong with that," he said.

Regarding the proposed protest in Delhi, Hariprasad said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called upon party workers to fight to protect democracy and the Constitution. He alleged that permission had not been granted for railway arrangements to transport party workers from Karnataka, causing difficulties in their participation.

He said thousands of Congress workers from Karnataka had already reached Delhi and would participate in a massive protest at Ramlila Maidan to defend democracy and the Constitution.