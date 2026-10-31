Presentations.AI Launches AI Sales Enablement Deck Generator With Salesforce To Powerpoint Automation, Live Presentation Refresh, Editable Powerpoint Export And A Presentation API At $0.10 Per Slide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue teams can now generate prospect-specific sales decks from one approved master and connected CRM records, automate presentation updates from Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Looker, Tableau, Mixpanel, Google Sheets, Snowflake and BigQuery, govern changes through three approval modes, and create branded PowerPoint files through a REST API priced at $0.10 per slide with a 50% launch discount for three months

San Francisco, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presentations.AI, an AI-native presentation platform backed by Accel and Together Fund, today announced expanded sales enablement capabilities that let revenue teams generate prospect-specific presentations from approved master decks, personalise content using connected CRM information and automatically refresh presentations as business data changes. For more information visit

The platform combines AI sales deck generation, CRM integrations, patented Presentation Refresh, proprietary Brand Sync and native editable PowerPoint export in a workflow designed for sales representatives, account executives, sales operations teams and revenue enablement leaders. With integrations spanning Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Looker, Tableau, Mixpanel, Google Sheets, Snowflake and BigQuery, Presentations.AI connects sales presentations with the business systems used to manage opportunities, customers and commercial performance.

The workflow replaces the two steps that consume most of a seller's deck time: copying the standard deck and editing it for the account, and then chasing the latest numbers before the call. It addresses the operational work of preparing the right sales presentation for each customer and keeping it current throughout the sales cycle.

AI Sales Deck Generator: One Approved Master, Personalised for Every Prospect

Sales teams maintain standard presentations containing company information, product capabilities, customer examples, pricing and competitive positioning. Individual representatives then adapt those presentations for different prospects, industries and deal stages. The process creates repetitive work and makes it difficult for enablement teams to ensure every presentation contains current, approved information.

Presentations.AI lets organisations build one approved master sales presentation on the platform, or upload an existing.pptx, and identify the sections that should change for each prospect: the prospect's company name and logo, industry, relevant product capabilities, customer case studies, pricing, integrations and competitive context. Each tagged section is mapped to a CRM field or a data source. The platform uses connected CRM information and configured content rules to generate a prospect-specific version. The result is a branded, editable PowerPoint file that representatives review and refine before a meeting, without opening the master.

Salesforce to PowerPoint: Generate Sales Presentations From CRM Records

Presentations.AI connects Salesforce opportunity information directly with presentation generation. Enablement teams configure presentation templates around the information maintained in Salesforce, including account details, industry, opportunity stage and relevant commercial fields. When an opportunity reaches a configured stage, a webhook-driven automation initiates generation. The platform retrieves the applicable CRM record, combines it with the approved presentation structure, inserts the prospect's logo through Brand Sync and generates a prospect-specific deck.

An enterprise software company can maintain one approved product presentation while generating different versions for financial services, manufacturing and healthcare prospects, each emphasising the relevant capabilities, approved customer examples and commercial information. Representatives receive an editable PowerPoint presentation rather than duplicating and manually revising the master deck.

HubSpot and Pipedrive Sales Presentation Automation

The same approach extends to sales organisations using HubSpot and Pipedrive. A HubSpot-based team can generate presentations reflecting a prospect's industry, company information and stage in the buying process. A Pipedrive-based organisation can create sales presentations associated with specific deals and configured pipeline stages. CRM-driven generation reduces repeated copying and editing while keeping presentation creation connected to the systems revenue teams already use.

Update Sales Decks Automatically With Presentation Refresh

Prospect personalisation addresses the initial creation of a sales deck. Maintaining accurate information becomes more important as an opportunity progresses, because pricing, product capabilities, customer usage, commercial assumptions and business metrics change between the first meeting and the final proposal.

Presentation Refresh lets organisations connect selected presentation content to supported business data sources and regenerate the presentation when an update is required. Slides carrying pipeline, usage or ROI figures link to live sources: Salesforce, HubSpot or Pipedrive for deal data, Looker or Tableau for dashboards the account team already uses, and Mixpanel, Google Sheets, Snowflake or BigQuery for product and finance metrics. Refresh runs daily, weekly, monthly, on demand or on supported event-based triggers, so a deck built on Monday is accurate on Thursday. A team preparing for a customer meeting refreshes the presentation using the latest connected information rather than checking and rebuilding every relevant slide by hand.

Looker to PowerPoint and Automated Business Reporting

Sales presentations frequently include business metrics maintained in analytics and reporting systems. Connected reporting workflows across Looker, Tableau, Mixpanel, Google Sheets, Snowflake and BigQuery supply product adoption, customer activity, revenue performance, usage trends and other operational measures. An account management team can prepare a quarterly business review using current customer usage and commercial metrics. A sales engineering team can incorporate product or operational data into a prospect presentation. A revenue operations team can generate management presentations from current pipeline and performance information. Presentation Refresh maintains those recurring slides as the underlying data changes.

Automated Approval, Version Control and Sales Content Governance

Sales enablement leaders need to control which information appears in customer-facing presentations. Presentations.AI supports workflows in which an approved master provides the foundation for prospect-specific decks, with review and approval requirements configured around updates. Three approval modes are available:

Automated refresh with final sign-off: updated presentations are generated and routed for approval before distribution.

Slide-level approval: selected content is refreshed automatically while designated sections require reviewer approval.

Full review: all changes are held for review before an updated presentation is released.

Version tracking and audit logs show which version of the master each prospect deck was built from and record subsequent updates, which matters when pricing, product claims or commercial terms change mid-quarter.

Brand Sync Keeps Sales Presentations Consistent

Brand Sync identifies company branding from a website URL, detecting logos, colours and fonts, and applies that identity across every generated presentation. Enablement teams establish a consistent presentation identity while allowing appropriate account-level personalisation. Role-based access control lets enablement set which sections representatives can edit and which are fixed. For agencies and sales teams working with multiple customer brands, Brand Sync simplifies the preparation of branded presentations for different organisations. Brand Sync, SSO/SAML and role-based access control are available on paid Presentations.AI plans.

Native Editable PowerPoint for Sales Teams

Sales presentations move between representatives, managers, sales engineers, customers and procurement teams, and recipients often need to revise content, update commercial information or incorporate slides into other presentations. Presentations.AI provides native editable Microsoft PowerPoint export on every paid plan, alongside Google Slides workflows and PDF, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON export. Editable PowerPoint output lets representatives continue refining presentations in the software their organisation already uses, combining automated generation with the flexibility to make final adjustments before customer meetings.

Sales Enablement Use Cases

Prospect-specific sales decks: generate account presentations using relevant CRM information, industry context and approved sales content.

Product demonstrations: prepare materials that emphasise the capabilities and integrations relevant to a particular prospect.

Sales proposals: combine approved commercial content with account-specific information.

Quarterly business reviews: update customer presentations using connected business and usage metrics.

Account-based marketing: generate presentations tailored to named accounts or target industries.

Channel and partner enablement: maintain reusable presentation structures for partners while controlling approved product and brand content.

Revenue operations reporting: create recurring management presentations using pipeline and commercial performance information.

A REST API lets developers incorporate AI presentation generation into external applications and automated workflows, with OAuth 2.0 authentication, role-based access control, audit logs and webhook-triggered operations. Sales enablement platforms, CRM applications, revenue intelligence products and AI agents can initiate presentation generation from their own interfaces. A CRM application can offer a“Generate Sales Deck” action associated with an opportunity. An enablement platform can generate a prospect-specific presentation from approved content and structured account information. A customer success platform can produce recurring account-review presentations from connected business data. The API also supports bulk presentation generation and export across supported output formats.

Presentations.AI API Pricing and 50% Launch Discount

Presentations.AI offers credit-based API pricing for developers, software companies, sales enablement platforms and AI agents. The standard reference price is $0.01 per credit, with a typical slide requiring 10 credits, equivalent to $0.10 per generated slide before discounts. That works out to $10 per 100 slides and $100 per 1,000 slides at the standard rate.

To mark the API launch, Presentations.AI is offering a 50% discount for three months, reducing the effective reference cost to $0.005 per credit, or $0.05 per slide: $5 per 100 slides and $50 per 1,000 slides. Monthly API packages start at $49, with volume discounts of 20% to 50% depending on the selected package. Package-specific pricing and discount eligibility are governed by the applicable commercial terms.

API pricing is separate from individual and Team subscriptions. API credits do not carry over between billing periods, and API pricing does not use country-based purchasing-power adjustments. To learn more, visit .

White-Label Presentation Generation for Agencies and Software Platforms

White-label presentation output is available for agencies and software companies incorporating presentation generation into their own products, through the Growth tier and higher commercial arrangements. Organisations can generate customer-facing presentations under their own brand while using Presentations.AI's generation and automation capabilities.

Subscription Pricing for Sales Teams

Presentations.AI offers individual and team subscriptions. A free Starter plan includes 100 credits. Pro is $240 a year with 5,000 annual credits, equivalent to $20 a month. Gold is $1,200 a year with 50,000 annual credits, equivalent to $100 a month. The Team plan is $720 a year with unlimited seats and 30,000 shared annual credits. All plans are billed annually and subscription pricing varies by country.

Standard presentation generation consumes 10 credits per slide. Presentation Refresh consumes 10 credits per slide on each refresh, including slides that remain unchanged. Enterprise pricing, API access and white-label tiers are available on request. Presentations.AI does not use customer content to train its models and is GDPR compliant. The sales enablement workflow is available today.

Making Sales Presentations More Useful Throughout the Revenue Cycle

“Every seller adapts the company deck for the customer in front of them. The challenge is keeping those changes relevant, accurate and consistent with what the company has approved,” said Sumanth Raghavendra, CEO and co-founder of Presentations.AI.“By connecting presentation generation with CRM information and business data, we are reducing the repetitive work involved in preparing sales decks. Representatives can spend more time on the customer's needs and the commercial conversation.”

Presentations.AI's product direction focuses on helping business users complete presentation tasks, from initial generation through editing, branding, export and recurring updates. For revenue teams, this means making sales presentations easier to personalise, maintain and deliver.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an AI sales enablement deck generator?

An AI sales enablement deck generator creates sales presentations using approved content, customer information and business context. Presentations.AI generates prospect-specific presentations from master decks and connected CRM data.

Can Salesforce automatically generate PowerPoint presentations?

Yes. Presentations.AI supports Salesforce-connected presentation generation. Teams use CRM information and configured workflows to create prospect-specific PowerPoint decks when an opportunity reaches a defined stage.

Can I automatically update a sales deck for each prospect?

Yes. Presentations.AI supports prospect-specific generation and Presentation Refresh for updating connected content as business information changes.

Can Looker dashboards be converted into PowerPoint presentations?

Presentations.AI supports Looker-connected workflows that incorporate reporting information into business presentations. Supported dashboard and chart behaviours depend on the configured integration.

Does Presentations.AI integrate with HubSpot and Pipedrive?

Yes. Presentations.AI supports CRM-connected presentation workflows involving HubSpot and Pipedrive.

How much does the Presentations.AI Team plan cost?

The Team plan is $720 a year with unlimited seats and 30,000 shared annual credits.

Can sales enablement platforms generate presentations through an API?

Yes. Presentations.AI provides a REST API with OAuth 2.0, role-based access control, audit logs and webhook triggers for incorporating presentation generation into external applications and automated workflows.

How much does the Presentations.AI API cost?

Reference API pricing is $0.01 per credit, with standard generation consuming 10 credits per slide, equivalent to $0.10 per slide before discounts. A 50% launch discount applies for three months. Monthly API packages start at $49 and provide discounts of 20% to 50%.

Does the API have the same pricing in every country?

Yes. API reference pricing does not use purchasing-power adjustments. Subscription pricing may vary by country.

Can presentations be refreshed automatically?

Yes. Presentation Refresh supports recurring updates from connected business information. Each refresh consumes 10 credits per slide, including unchanged slides.

Can sales decks be exported as editable PowerPoint files?

Yes. Native editable PowerPoint export is available on every paid Presentations.AI plan.

Does Presentations.AI support approval workflows for sales content?

Yes. Three approval modes are available: automated refresh with final sign-off, slide-level approval and full review, with version tracking and audit logs.

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI-native presentation platform used by more than 12 million users worldwide to create professional business presentations from prompts, documents, data and websites. Founded by Sumanth Raghavendra, Dhruv Saxena, Biju Abraham, Ravi Kasthuri, Saravanan Govindaraj and Ezhilkumar, the company is backed by Accel and Together Fund and headquartered in Singapore. The company develops AI-powered presentation generation, automatic branding, native editable PowerPoint export, business data integrations and recurring presentation automation. The platform serves sales, marketing, consulting, finance and executive teams across organisations ranging from startups to enterprises.

For more information, visit

Capabilities, pricing and user figures in this release are as reported by the company as of the release date.

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AI Sales Enablement Deck Generator by Presentations.AI