Kerala Court Raps Police Over Social Media Posts Revealing Minor's Identity In Hit-And-Run Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 31 (IANS) A Kerala sessions court on Saturday questioned the police for failing to act against social media posts revealing the identity of the 17-year-old boy accused in the Mercedes-Benz accident that killed a 55-year-old scooterist in Kochi last week.

Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge Kavitha Gangadharan directed the cyber police to submit a report on the action taken against such social media posts.

The court also expressed serious doubts about the investigation and sought the case diary before deciding whether to cancel the bail granted to the teenager.

"I will pass an order directing the cyber police to take down every social media account and post that is revealing the identity of the child in conflict with law. This is a sessions court and a children's court. Why does the cyber police exist? How can this be allowed?" the judge asked.

The court directed the investigating officer to appear with the case diary on November 2.

The prosecution and the family of the deceased have approached the sessions court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the boy by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on October 26.

The teenager, son of an additional district judge, was allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz car when it hit a scooter on Container Road at Cheranalloor in the early hours of October 25.

The rider, Jayabalakrishnan, 55, died in the accident.

The police initially booked the boy for rash driving and causing death by negligence and released him on station bail.

Following protests by the victim's family and local residents, more serious charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, were added.

His father was also named as a co-accused.

During Saturday's hearing, the judge questioned why the police wanted the teenager's bail cancelled in the name of investigation.

She asked what further evidence required his custody and why the investigating officer had not approached the JJB for permission to conduct a custodial interview, if necessary.

The judge said she wanted to examine the investigation records and hear the investigating officer before taking a decision on the bail cancellation pleas.

The case will be heard again on Monday.

On Saturday, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan visited the home of the deceased.