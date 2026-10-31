Delhi L-G Pays Tributes On 151St Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Saturday paid tributes on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at separate events organised near Parliament and at the Vice President's Enclave.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“On #RashtriyaEktaDiwas, joined Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Hon'ble Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, Hon'ble CM Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji, and Hon'ble MP Smt. Bansuri Swaraj Ji paid homage and floral tributes to Lauh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji at Sardar Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg. His steadfast resolve and monumental legacy of national unity remain the guiding light and talisman for an integrated, united and resilient #ViksitBharat.”

In another message, he wrote,“Joined Hon'ble Vice President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji for 'Sardar Katha' at VP's Enclave on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji.”

“Recalled his historic role in leading the Bardoli Satyagraha, uniting over 560 princely states and shaping India's administrative foundations,” he wrote.

“Urged youth to put nation-building above personal ambition, guided by Sardar Patel Ji's discipline, integrity and spirit of unity. An enduring legacy inspiring our journey towards Prime Minister's objective of #ViksitBharat,” wrote Sandhu.

During the day, the Lieutenant Governor also participated in the flagging-off ceremony of 'Run for Unity' organised on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a message on X, Sandhu said,“Joined the 'Run for Unity' on #RashtriyaEktaDiwas, flagged off by Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShahJi, alongside Hon'ble Union Minister Dr. @mansukhmandviyaJi, Hon'ble Union Ministers of State Shri @nityanandraibjp Ji and Shri @bandisanjay_bjp Ji, Hon'ble CM Smt. @gupta_rekha Ji and Hon'ble MP Smt. @BansuriSwaraj Ji, with citizens from all walks of life.”

“A heartening show of unity, reaffirming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji's enduring message of national integration, harmony and mutual respect,” he said.