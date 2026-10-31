Assam: Sukanta Majumdar Cites Former Cecs' Congress Links, Hits Back At Oppn

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday hit back at the Opposition over its criticism of the Election Commission, citing the post-retirement political associations of several former Chief Election Commissioners and questioning the allegations being levelled against the poll panel.

Addressing reporters here, Majumdar said those questioning the appointment process and functioning of the Election Commission should first examine the historical record of former heads of the constitutional institution.

He referred to former Chief Election Commissioners Sukumar Sen, R.K. Trivedi, T.N. Seshan and M.S. Gill while highlighting their alleged political connections or subsequent associations.

Referring to Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner, Majumdar said his younger brother was a Congress MP in 1957 and was also a Law Minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru-led government.

On R.K. Trivedi, who served as Chief Election Commissioner from 1982 to 1985, the Minister said he was appointed Governor of Gujarat after completing his tenure, during the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Majumdar also referred to T.N. Seshan, widely known for introducing electoral reforms, saying that he later contested the Lok Sabha election against BJP veteran L.K. Advani on a Congress ticket but lost. Citing M.S.

Gill's political career, the Minister said he joined the Congress after retirement and served as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab between 2004 and 2016. He also became the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports in the UPA government.

"Today, the same people are questioning us," Majumdar said, questioning the Opposition's criticism of the Election Commission and its appointment process.

He urged people to examine the historical background and records of former election commissioners instead of relying on political allegations.

Emphasising the need to educate younger generations, Majumdar appealed to citizens to take what he described as the facts surrounding the Election Commission to the country's youth.

He also encouraged young people to independently gather information and form their own opinions rather than depending entirely on political narratives.